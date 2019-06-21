Trump to Powell on rates: He should have done it sooner
56 dakika önce
U.S. President Donald Trump said, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell would "cut interest rates sooner.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 21.06.2019 08:19 Kaynak: DHA
U.S. President Donald Trump
said, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell would "cut interest rates sooner."
"Well, I guess they indicated they're going to be lowering them, should have done sooner, but what are you going to do" Trump said to reporters as he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
at the White House.
"You can't win 'em all. He should have done it sooner, but you can't win it all. Eventually, he'll do what's right, perhaps. Let's see what he does."
- Istanbul
Fed'in faiz kararı sonrası dolar adeta çakıldı! İşte son durum
Altın uçuşa geçti! İşte gram, çeyrek ve cumhuriyet altını fiyatları
Trump'tan düşürülen drone ile ilgili ilk açıklama: İran büyük bir hata yaptı
Selahattin Demirtaş: Abdullah Öcalan'ın elinde sihirli değnek yok elbette