TURKBESD-Domestic sales of appliances rose by 16 pct. in Oct. - Son Dakika

Domestic market sales of appliances increased by 16 percent and exports increased by 14 percent in October on an annual basis, in four main product groups of the sector, according to the data released by the White Goods Manufacturers' Association of Turkey (TURKBESD) on Tuesday.

Domestic sales of the appliances increased to 521 thousand 381 units and exports increased to 1.9 million units in October.

The domestic sales of appliances in Turkey rose by 12 percent to 6.05 million units in the first 10 months of the year on an annual basis, while exports fell by 6.0 percent to 16.38 million units, over the same period.Can Dinçer, President of TURKBESD, pointed out that the problems in providing flat steel as a sector recently reached levels that would adversely affect the production and exports of white goods, and warned that the difficulties in providing inputs increased costs at a time when exports were very important.

Refrigerator, deep freezer, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher, and oven are regarded as the six main products whereas durable goods such as cookers, vacuum cleaners, toasters, food processors, fruit presses, blenders, and mixers are included in the small home appliances category.