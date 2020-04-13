Turkey: 17 COVID-19 cases in open prisons, 3 dead - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel Turkey: 17 COVID-19 cases in open prisons, 3 dead - Son Dakika

Turkey: 17 COVID-19 cases in open prisons, 3 dead

6 saat önce

APRIL 13. Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul holds a press conference in Ankara, Turkey on April 13, 2020. Turkey confirmed 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in five different open prisons, while three inmates have died of the virus, the country's justice minister announced Monday.

APRIL 13. Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul holds a press conference in Ankara, Turkey on April 13, 2020. Turkey confirmed 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in five different open prisons, while three inmates have died of the virus, the country's justice minister announced Monday. "Seventeen convicts in five open penal institutions were diagnosed with COVID-19. Three convicts lost their lives during treatment," Gul said in a press conference. Gul said there were no confirmed cases in closed prisons. "Of the 14 convicts still being treated in hospitals, 13 are in good health and one convict with a chronic disease is in intensive care," Gul added. He also said 14 judges and prosecutors, 32 courthouse staff, 79 of prisons and 34 forensic medicine professionals tested positive for COVID-19. As of Sunday, Turkey reported an overall death toll of 1,198. The country has nearly 57,000 confirmed cases. Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.85 million, with the death toll nearly 115,000, while more than 438,200 have recovered. .

Turkey: 17 COVID-19 cases in open prisons, 3 dead

Ankara, Lost, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 13.04.2020 06:33 Kaynak: AA

Abone Ol:Google'da Takip Et Paylaş: Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Süleyman Soylu'nun konutunun önünde toplanan kalabalık grup, Soylu'ya destek sloganları attı
Bilim Kurulu Üyesi Azap: Sokağa çıkma yasağı İstanbul için gerekliydi, Ankara için getirilmeyebilirdi Son Dakika: 90 bin kişinin tahliye olacağı infaz düzenlemesi Meclis'ten geçerek yasalaştı 17 yaşındaki genç, annesiyle kavga eden babasını silahla vurarak öldürdü
Hakkında çeşitli spekülasyonlar yapılan Bahçeli, Meclis'teki infaz yasası görüşmelerine katıldı Hakkında çeşitli spekülasyonlar yapılan Bahçeli, Meclis'teki infaz yasası görüşmelerine katıldı         
01:01
Sosyal medya fenomeni Simge Barankoğlu'nun, cinsel içerikli telegram grubunun reklamını yapması tepki çekti Sosyal medya fenomeni Simge Barankoğlu'nun, cinsel içerikli telegram grubunun reklamını yapması tepki çekti         
00:36
Son Dakika: 90 bin kişinin tahliye olacağı infaz düzenlemesi Meclis'ten geçerek yasalaştı Son Dakika: 90 bin kişinin tahliye olacağı infaz düzenlemesi Meclis'ten geçerek yasalaştı         
00:21
Çinli uzmandan önümüzdeki Kasım ayı için ikinci koronavirüs salgını uyarısı Çinli uzmandan önümüzdeki Kasım ayı için ikinci koronavirüs salgını uyarısı         
00:04
17 yaşındaki genç, annesiyle kavga eden babasını silahla vurarak öldürdü 17 yaşındaki genç, annesiyle kavga eden babasını silahla vurarak öldürdü         
00:00
İrem Derici, karantina pozlarını paylaştı: Bu kadar güzelleşeceğimi bilseydim çoktan tıkardım eve kendimi İrem Derici, karantina pozlarını paylaştı: Bu kadar güzelleşeceğimi bilseydim çoktan tıkardım eve kendimi         
23:57
Ali Babacan, Soylu'nun kabul edilmeyen istifasıyla ilgili konuştu: Hiçbir şey yokmuş gibi devam etmek anlaşılır gibi değil Ali Babacan, Soylu'nun kabul edilmeyen istifasıyla ilgili konuştu: Hiçbir şey yokmuş gibi devam etmek anlaşılır gibi değil         
23:41
Suudi Arabistan'dan teravih kararı: Namazlar toplu kılınmayacak Suudi Arabistan'dan teravih kararı: Namazlar toplu kılınmayacak         
23:26
Karl-Anthony Towns'un annesi, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti Karl-Anthony Towns'un annesi, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti         
23:07
Libya'dan Hafter'i destekleyen ülkelere uyarı: Evlatlarınızı size tabutlarla göndereceğiz Libya'dan Hafter'i destekleyen ülkelere uyarı: Evlatlarınızı size tabutlarla göndereceğiz         
23:00
Macron'dan aylar sonra gelen itiraf: Koronavirüs salgınına iyi hazırlanmadık Macron'dan aylar sonra gelen itiraf: Koronavirüs salgınına iyi hazırlanmadık         
22:56
İspanyol devleri Mustafa Kapı için sıraya girdi! İspanyol devleri Mustafa Kapı için sıraya girdi!         
22:12
Karantinada olan Yasmin Erbil, göbek dansı yaptığı anları takipçileriyle paylaştı Karantinada olan Yasmin Erbil, göbek dansı yaptığı anları takipçileriyle paylaştı         
22:06
Fenerbahçe Beko Medya Sorumlusu İlker Üçer, koronavirüsü yendi Fenerbahçe Beko Medya Sorumlusu İlker Üçer, koronavirüsü yendi         
22:06
Trump'a karşı birleştiler! Bernie Sanders başkanlık yarışında Joe Biden'ı destekleyecek Trump'a karşı birleştiler! Bernie Sanders başkanlık yarışında Joe Biden'ı destekleyecek         
22:04
Ekrem İmamoğlu, kaldıkları otelden çıkarılan sağlık çalışanlarına sahip çıktı Ekrem İmamoğlu, kaldıkları otelden çıkarılan sağlık çalışanlarına sahip çıktı         
22:03
AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik: Süleyman Soylu'nun görevini sürdürmesi CHP'de rahatsızlık yarattı AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik: Süleyman Soylu'nun görevini sürdürmesi CHP'de rahatsızlık yarattı         
21:50
DSÖ Başkanı Ghebreyesus: Koronavirüs önlemlerinin hepsini aynı anda kaldırmak olmaz DSÖ Başkanı Ghebreyesus: Koronavirüs önlemlerinin hepsini aynı anda kaldırmak olmaz         
21:50
Meclis'te kavga çıktı, vekiller sosyal mesafe kuralını hiçe saydı Meclis'te kavga çıktı, vekiller sosyal mesafe kuralını hiçe saydı         
21:47
Bursa'da kronik rahatsızlıkları bulunan 60 yaşındaki kadın, koronavirüsü yendi Bursa'da kronik rahatsızlıkları bulunan 60 yaşındaki kadın, koronavirüsü yendi         
21:38
Türk Hava Yolları'nın kaptan pilotu Mehmet Ali Kılıç, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti Türk Hava Yolları'nın kaptan pilotu Mehmet Ali Kılıç, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti         
21:35
Seda Bakan, bornozla dans ettiği anları sosyal medyadan paylaştı Seda Bakan, bornozla dans ettiği anları sosyal medyadan paylaştı         
21:32
Dünya genelinde koronavirüs vaka sayısı 1 milyon 900 bini aştı Dünya genelinde koronavirüs vaka sayısı 1 milyon 900 bini aştı         
21:19
Galatasaray'dan Göksel Gümüşdağ'a geçmiş olsun mesajı Galatasaray'dan Göksel Gümüşdağ'a geçmiş olsun mesajı         
21:13
Beyoğlu'nda 4 noktaya giriş çıkışlar 14 gün süreyle sınırlandırılıyor Beyoğlu'nda 4 noktaya giriş çıkışlar 14 gün süreyle sınırlandırılıyor         
21:11
Koronavirüsü yenen Burak Akkul ve eşi Seda Akkul, hastaneden taburcu oldu Koronavirüsü yenen Burak Akkul ve eşi Seda Akkul, hastaneden taburcu oldu         
21:09
Kulüpler Birliği'nden zarar açıklaması: Yayıncı kuruluş ödeme yapmadı, kulüpler yüzde 30 zararda Kulüpler Birliği'nden zarar açıklaması: Yayıncı kuruluş ödeme yapmadı, kulüpler yüzde 30 zararda         
21:08
Fitness modeli Amanda Lee, paylaşımlarıyla sosyal medyayı sallıyor Fitness modeli Amanda Lee, paylaşımlarıyla sosyal medyayı sallıyor         
20:56
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan özel bankalara tepki: Bu süreçte hiç de iyi bir imtihan vermiyorlar Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan özel bankalara tepki: Bu süreçte hiç de iyi bir imtihan vermiyorlar         
20:51
Aleyna Tilki ile Kadir Güneş aşkını karantina bitirdi Aleyna Tilki ile Kadir Güneş aşkını karantina bitirdi         
20:48
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 14.04.2020 01:09:03. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Turkey: 17 COVID-19 cases in open prisons, 3 dead - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]