Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia - Son Dakika

Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia

15.10.2020 09:53

OCTOBER 14: Head coach Senol Gunes of Turkey holds a press conference after the UEFA Nations League B, group 3rd match between Turkey and Serbia at Turk Telekom Stadium on October 14, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.

OCTOBER 14: Head coach Senol Gunes of Turkey holds a press conference after the UEFA Nations League B, group 3rd match between Turkey and Serbia at Turk Telekom Stadium on October 14, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkey fought hard to earn a 2-2 draw with Serbia in a UEFA Nations League group match Wednesday at Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the opener in the 22nd minute with a header for Serbia.

Serbia was also awarded a penalty kick in the 48th minute of the second half as Savic was fouled by Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu in the penalty area.

Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic successfully converted the penalty to double the gap for the visitors.

The team was leading the match 2-0, but Turkey did not give up the fight.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu scored to narrow the gap in the 57th minute, making a one-two with Turkish forward Kenan Karaman to finish in the penalty area and giving hope to Turkey.

In the 76th minute, Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan scored the equalizer, flicking the ball into the net at close range.

Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz was sent off in stoppage time after a foul. Yilmaz had been already booked.

Yilmaz is suspended for Turkey's next match against Russia in Istanbul on Nov. 15.

Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia
Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia
Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia
Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia

İstanbul, Serbia, Turkey, UEFA, Spor, Son Dakika

- Kaynak: AA

Son Dakika Spor Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia - Son Dakika Spor

YORUMLAR

Son Dakika

Azerbaycan karşısında duramayan Ermenistan cepheden çekilmek zorunda kaldı Çiftçilerin 'cin parası' bulduğu alan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın imzasıyla koruma altına alındı Kars'ta 2,5 ton sütten üretilen dev gravyer peyniri satışa çıktı 95 yaşında koronavirüsü yenen yaşlı kadın sırrını paylaştı: Bal, yoğurt ve süt yedim Ece Üner, Ümitcan Uygun ve Musa Orhan üzerinden Kadir Şeker kararını eleştirdi: Vicdanlarda şaşkınlık sürüyor Savaş kanunlarını hiçe sayıyorlar! Ermenistan, sivillere misket bombası ve fosfor gazı ile saldırıyor Messi antrenöre küfretti! Arjantin'in rakibini 15 yıl sonra yendiği maçta ortalık karıştı Zeynep Alkan'dan yeni yaşında derin yırtmaçlı elbisesiyle iddialı pozlar
MHK, maçtan sonra restoranda yemek ve baklava yiyen Fırat Aydınus hakkında soruşturma açtı MHK, maçtan sonra restoranda yemek ve baklava yiyen Fırat Aydınus hakkında soruşturma açtı         
09:56
Gelin, nikahtan hemen önce nedimesi ve nişanlısının birlikte olduğunu öğrenince ortalık karıştı Gelin, nikahtan hemen önce nedimesi ve nişanlısının birlikte olduğunu öğrenince ortalık karıştı         
09:28
Şehit pilotun kaza yerindeki mezarlığı koruma altına alındı Şehit pilotun kaza yerindeki mezarlığı koruma altına alındı         
08:50
İngiltere'de gizli polislere talimat: Görev zora girerse cinsel ilişkiye girebilirsiniz İngiltere'de gizli polislere talimat: Görev zora girerse cinsel ilişkiye girebilirsiniz         
08:34
İngiliz Proseför, maskesiz ve sosyal mesafesiz hayat için 2021 yazını işaret etti İngiliz Proseför, maskesiz ve sosyal mesafesiz hayat için 2021 yazını işaret etti         
08:15
Sadakatsiz dizisine damga vuran sahne! Kocasının genç sevgilisinin hamile olduğunu öğrendi Sadakatsiz dizisine damga vuran sahne! Kocasının genç sevgilisinin hamile olduğunu öğrendi         
07:50
Yavuz Bingöl, kardeşinin cenazesinde ayakta durmakta güçlük çekti Yavuz Bingöl, kardeşinin cenazesinde ayakta durmakta güçlük çekti         
07:42
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın talimatıyla tarımda 'torba yasa' geri çekildi, hobi bahçeleri düzenlemesi ertelendi Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın talimatıyla tarımda 'torba yasa' geri çekildi, hobi bahçeleri düzenlemesi ertelendi         
23:47
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybeden sağlıkçıların sayısını verirken gözleri doldu, boğazı düğümlendi Sağlık Bakanı Koca, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybeden sağlıkçıların sayısını verirken gözleri doldu, boğazı düğümlendi         
20:36
Yunanistan'da faaliyet gösteren Bosch Siemens, üretim operasyonlarını Türkiye'ye taşıyacak Yunanistan'da faaliyet gösteren Bosch Siemens, üretim operasyonlarını Türkiye'ye taşıyacak         
19:43
Son Dakika: Sağlık Bakanı Koca, tek tek saydı! İşte son dönemde vaka sayısı artan 9 ilimiz Son Dakika: Sağlık Bakanı Koca, tek tek saydı! İşte son dönemde vaka sayısı artan 9 ilimiz         
19:29
Erdoğan'ın açıkladığı yeni doğal gaz müjdesinin detayları netleşti! Yeni rezerv miktarı Türkiye'yi ihya edecek Erdoğan'ın açıkladığı yeni doğal gaz müjdesinin detayları netleşti! Yeni rezerv miktarı Türkiye'yi ihya edecek         
18:39
4 gündür aranan emekli hemşirenin cansız bedeni toprağa gömülü halde bulundu 4 gündür aranan emekli hemşirenin cansız bedeni toprağa gömülü halde bulundu         
16:51
Genç başbakanın göğüs dekolteli sütyensiz pozu ülkeyi karıştırdı Genç başbakanın göğüs dekolteli sütyensiz pozu ülkeyi karıştırdı         
16:10
Annesine tecavüze kalkışan sapığa karşı koymak isteyen 9 yaşındaki çocuğun acı sonu Annesine tecavüze kalkışan sapığa karşı koymak isteyen 9 yaşındaki çocuğun acı sonu         
15:33
Seyir halindeyken otomobilin kaputundan çıkan yılan günlerdir bulunamıyor Seyir halindeyken otomobilin kaputundan çıkan yılan günlerdir bulunamıyor         
15:20
Tanık gösterdiği evli kadın sevgilisi çıktı, adliyede ortalık bir anda karıştı Tanık gösterdiği evli kadın sevgilisi çıktı, adliyede ortalık bir anda karıştı         
13:55
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 15.10.2020 10:04:54. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei