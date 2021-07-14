Turkey reports 6,285 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health - Son Dakika

The Ministry of Health shared the daily Covid-19 data. In the last 24 hours, 6 thousand 285 cases were tested possitive in 234 thousand 439 tests. While 46 people lost their lives, the treatment and quarantine of 5 thousand 162 people ended.

In the data of the population aged 18 and over who have received at least one dose of vaccination, Turkey's average for the first dose was 61.5 percent, and the average for the second dose was 29 percent. In addition, a total of 59 million 471 thousand 472 vaccines were administered, 38 million 209 thousand 906 in the first dose, 18 million 2 thousand 32 in the second dose, and 3 million 259 thousand 534 in the third dose.

