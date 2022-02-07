Turkey's Defense Minister Akar tested positive for coronavirus - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
07.02.2022 13:39
National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that his Covid-19 test result was positive. Akar, also stated that his health condition, in general, is good and that he continues to work by taking the necessary precautions.

The written statement of Minister Hulusi Akar was shared on the official Twitter account of the Ministry of National Defense. Stating that his Covid-19 test result was positive, Akar said, "I got positive Covid-19 test result. Thankfully, I am in good health and we continue our work by taking the necessary precautions."


