Turkey's Health Minister: The number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million - Son Dakika

Turkey's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca stated that the number of people who had 2 doses of vaccine has reached 30 million and asked those who still have not received the jab to take action.

"The number of people who have received two doses of vaccine has reached 30 million. As 62 million aged 18 and over, nearly half of us have implemented the decision to protect our health with a double dose of the vaccine! Those who have received the first dose should not delay the second. Those who still have not received any of the doses should take action. Unity is essential for health" Minister Koca said in a statement on his Twitter account.

"THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAD THE FIRST DOSE EXCEEDED 42 MILLION"

In another post Minister Koca stated that the number of people who had their first dose of vaccine exceeded 42 million. "As 62 million aged 18 and over, two-thirds of us implemented the decision to protect our health! If we haven't had the second dose, let's get it done on time. If we haven't been vaccinated, let's take action. Unity is essential for health," Koca said.