Üye Girişi
Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say - Son Dakika

Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say

17.06.2021 12:48
Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say, System.String[]

The harvest of cherries that are too big to fit through the traditional Turkish tea glass has begun in the Lapseki district, one of the important cherry production centers of Canakkale.

The harvest of cherries that are too big to fit through the traditional Turkish tea glass has begun in the Lapseki district, one of the important cherry production centers of Canakkale. Farmers - who produce the  'Lapseki giant' cherry which weighs 20 grams each - say these cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family.

Lapseki district, which stands out with its cherry and peach production, is an important center in fruit cultivation in Turkey. Lapseki farmers have been harvesting giant cherries for a while. The cherries famous for their taste and size are picked every day by farmers and sent to the markets in Istanbul. Cherry farmers said Lapseki cherry gets its aroma from the nature of the soil.

"WE HAVE BEEN PRODUCING THIS CHERRY FOR 8 TO 10 YEARS""This is our cherry; Our cherries are participating in the competition, which we call 'Lapseki giant'. Cherries are exported to Europe, eaten by the British Royal family. This cherry does not fit through the traditional Turkish tea glass. It weighs 20 grams. We have been producing this cherry for 8 to 10 years" said cherry farmer Cihat Gunduz expressing the Lapseki cherry is one of a kind. On the other hand, farmers who will participate in the cherry competition organized by the Municipality of Lapseki every year, closely monitor the cherries that grow on the trees.

FOOTAGE: -Lapseki cherry harvesting-Images from the cherries-Cherries that does not fit through tea glass

-Interview with cherry farmer Cihat Gündüz

(PHOTOS)


- Canakkale
Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say
Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say
Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say
Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say
Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say

İstanbul, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Son Dakika! İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu açıkladı: 10 bin dolar alan siyasetçi şu an milletvekili değil 13:33 Son Dakika! İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu açıkladı: 10 bin dolar alan siyasetçi şu an milletvekili değil Son Dakika! Valilik'ten HDP İzmir il binasına yapılan saldırıya ilişkin ilk açıklama: Saldırgan eski bir sağlık çalışanı 12:32 Son Dakika! Valilik'ten HDP İzmir il binasına yapılan saldırıya ilişkin ilk açıklama: Saldırgan eski bir sağlık çalışanı Çocuğuna sigara içirdi, ölmesi için ilaç verdi, bir de o anları kayda aldı 12:16 Çocuğuna sigara içirdi, ölmesi için ilaç verdi, bir de o anları kayda aldı
Son dakika: Fransa, Türkiye'yi seyahat kısıtlaması getirilen kırmızı ülkeler listesinden çıkardı 12:10 Son dakika: Fransa, Türkiye'yi seyahat kısıtlaması getirilen kırmızı ülkeler listesinden çıkardı Usame bin Ladin'in öz yeğeni, tarihi zirvede Biden'ı protesto etti 12:02 Usame bin Ladin'in öz yeğeni, tarihi zirvede Biden'ı protesto etti Ayrılıkta perde arkası! Merve Dizdar ile Gürhan Altundaşar aslında 1 hafta önce resmen boşanmış 11:27 Ayrılıkta perde arkası! Merve Dizdar ile Gürhan Altundaşar aslında 1 hafta önce resmen boşanmış
Banu Alkan'ın gençlik yıllarında çekilen bikinili fotoğrafı sosyal medyayı salladı 11:00 Banu Alkan'ın gençlik yıllarında çekilen bikinili fotoğrafı sosyal medyayı salladı Sahte mehdi tutuklandı! İran'ı elindeki kılıçla birbirine kattı 10:46 Sahte mehdi tutuklandı! İran'ı elindeki kılıçla birbirine kattı

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:35 Erdoğan, Biden'la yaptığı görüşmenin detayını açıkladı: "S-400 konusunda farklı bir adım atmamızı beklemeyin" dedim
13:33 Son Dakika! İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu açıkladı: 10 bin dolar alan siyasetçi şu an milletvekili değil
12:30 Cinayet itirafında bulunan kadın Esra Erol'da yeni bir bomba patlattı: Eşimden boşanınca kayınpederim benimle evlenmek istedi
12:17 İzmir il binasına yapılan saldırıyla ilgili ilk açıklama geldi! HDP: Binamız ateşe verildi
12:16 Portekiz basını bombayı patlattı! Fenerbahçe, 43 yaşındaki teknik adam Marco Silva ile anlaştı
12:09 Son dakika: Fransa, Türkiye'yi seyahat kısıtlaması getirilen kırmızı ülkeler listesinden çıkardı
12:06 CureVac'in etkinlik oranı yüzde 47 çıktı! Elon Musk'ın desteklediği aşı şirketi yarı yarıya değer kaybetti
12:03 HDP İzmir il binası önünde silah sesleri! Özel harekat polisleri bir kişiyi gözaltına aldı
12:02 Usame bin Ladin'in öz yeğeni, tarihi zirvede Biden'ı protesto etti
11:57 Eriksen'den üzücü haber! Kalp pili takılan yıldız oyuncunun futbol kariyeri bitebilir
Erdoğan, Biden'la yaptığı görüşmenin detayını açıkladı: Erdoğan, Biden'la yaptığı görüşmenin detayını açıkladı: "S-400 konusunda farklı bir adım atmamızı beklemeyin" dedim         
13:35
Fatih Terim'e özendi ama olmadı! Şenol Güneş'in ıskası sosyal medyanın diline düştü Fatih Terim'e özendi ama olmadı! Şenol Güneş'in ıskası sosyal medyanın diline düştü         
12:44
Cinayet itirafında bulunan kadın Esra Erol'da yeni bir bomba patlattı: Eşimden boşanınca kayınpederim benimle evlenmek istedi Cinayet itirafında bulunan kadın Esra Erol'da yeni bir bomba patlattı: Eşimden boşanınca kayınpederim benimle evlenmek istedi         
12:30
Portekiz basını bombayı patlattı! Fenerbahçe, 43 yaşındaki teknik adam Marco Silva ile anlaştı Portekiz basını bombayı patlattı! Fenerbahçe, 43 yaşındaki teknik adam Marco Silva ile anlaştı         
12:16
HDP İzmir il binası önünde silah sesleri! Özel harekat polisleri bir kişiyi gözaltına aldı HDP İzmir il binası önünde silah sesleri! Özel harekat polisleri bir kişiyi gözaltına aldı         
12:03
Eriksen'den üzücü haber! Kalp pili takılan yıldız oyuncunun futbol kariyeri bitebilir Eriksen'den üzücü haber! Kalp pili takılan yıldız oyuncunun futbol kariyeri bitebilir         
11:57
Görenler hem şaşırıyor hem de hayran kalıyor! Ağaçta oluşan desen koruma altına alındı Görenler hem şaşırıyor hem de hayran kalıyor! Ağaçta oluşan desen koruma altına alındı         
11:23
Eski milli futbolcudan zehir zemberek sözler! Serhat Akın, Şenol Güneş ve Kenan Karaman'a demediğini bırakmadı Eski milli futbolcudan zehir zemberek sözler! Serhat Akın, Şenol Güneş ve Kenan Karaman'a demediğini bırakmadı         
10:49
Kaçak kazı sırasında bulunan mozaikler, 24 saat boyunca korunuyor Kaçak kazı sırasında bulunan mozaikler, 24 saat boyunca korunuyor         
10:42
Kendilerine Kendilerine "Tebliğciler" adını veren grubun alkol kullanan insanları uyardığı video gündeme oturdu         
10:23
Sokak röportajında hayret ettiren sözler: Ben bir kadın olarak seni ellemek istiyorum Sokak röportajında hayret ettiren sözler: Ben bir kadın olarak seni ellemek istiyorum         
10:15
Sezgin Baran Korkmaz yeni otelinin bulaşıklarını yıkıyor! Firari iş insanının görüntüleri gündem oldu Sezgin Baran Korkmaz yeni otelinin bulaşıklarını yıkıyor! Firari iş insanının görüntüleri gündem oldu         
09:38
Çırılçıplak pozuyla çok konuşulan Eda Taşpınar, şimdi de bikinisiyle gündeme bomba gibi düştü Çırılçıplak pozuyla çok konuşulan Eda Taşpınar, şimdi de bikinisiyle gündeme bomba gibi düştü         
00:12
Arap spiker aşka geldi! Tribündeki güzel seyirciyi görünce maçı bırakıp serenat yaptı Arap spiker aşka geldi! Tribündeki güzel seyirciyi görünce maçı bırakıp serenat yaptı         
23:28
Eğlenmek için gittiği bara göğüs dekoltesi nedeniyle alınmayan kadın isyan etti Eğlenmek için gittiği bara göğüs dekoltesi nedeniyle alınmayan kadın isyan etti         
21:59
Milli Takım yenildi, Ekrem İmamoğlu ima dolu paylaşımda bulundu Milli Takım yenildi, Ekrem İmamoğlu ima dolu paylaşımda bulundu         
21:34
Son anket sonuçları çok şaşırttı! MHP barajı geçerken, HDP baraj altı kaldı Son anket sonuçları çok şaşırttı! MHP barajı geçerken, HDP baraj altı kaldı         
18:07
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.06.2021 13:40:40. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Turkey's 'Lapseki Giant' cherries are eaten by the British Royal Family: Farmers say - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement