Turkey's 'Sultans of the Net' await their opponent in the quarter-finals in Tokyo - Son Dakika

Turkey's National Women's Volleyball Team defeated Russian Olympic Committee 3-2 in the last match of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Group B.

Turkey's women's volleyball team known as 'Sultans of the Net' (Filenin Sultanları) - previously guaranteed to advance to the quarter-finals- finished the group in 3rd place with this win. Turkish team won the match with the sets of 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-15, 10-15. Their opponent in the quarter-finals will be determined after the group matches that will end today.

