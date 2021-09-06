Turkish actress Esin Varan in Law & Order - Son Dakika

Esin Varan, who has been acting in the United States for many years, starred in the TV series Law & Order, directed by John David Coles. John David Coles is best known for House of Cards, Sex and the City, Homeland. Varan, who played the American Doctor Atul Sharma alongside Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott. Varan told DHA about the series and his experiences as an actor in the USA.

Law and Order draw attention as a 20-season series starring famous names such as Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg. Esin Varan, who plays an American doctor Atul Sharma in the series, said that she went through 7 stages to take a role in the series.