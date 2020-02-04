Turkish Airlines Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 80 - Anadolu Efes: 82 - Son Dakika
Turkish Airlines Euroleague 23. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, deplasmanda Rus ekibi CSKA Moskova'yı 82-80 mağlup etti.

Salon: Megasport Arena


Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Saso Petek xx, Carlos Peruga xx


CSKA Moskova: James xxx 20, Voigtmann xxx 15, Hackett xx 11, Korbanov x 5, Baker xx 5, Hines x 7, Sant-Roos xx 7, Antonov x, Bolomboy xx 9, Hilliard x 1


Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis


Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 23, Beaubois xx 13, Singleton x 5, Anderson x 5, Moerman x 6, Pleiss xx 11, Doğuş Balbay x, Micic xxx 19, Peters x, Simon xx, Sertaç Şanlı xx


Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman


1. Periyot: 16-25 (Anadolu Efes lehine)


Devre: 37-41 (Anadolu Efes lehine)


3. Periyot: 57-58 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL

