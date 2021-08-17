Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul made statements - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
17.08.2021 11:46
The evacuation plane of Turkish Airlines (THY), carrying 324 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Kabul, landed at Istanbul Airport at 16.45 yesterday.

"All citizens, especially public employees, transferred the night before the Taliban entered Kabul last night" said Dogan Ozluk who was a lecturer in Afghanistan.

"THERE WERE PEOPLE WHO FELL FROM THE US CARGO PLANE""Soldiers and gunfire started coming from everywhere. Later, evacuation planes arrived. We waited on the plane for three hours. The Afghans had entered the runway to escape the country. The plane could not take off, they did not leave us. There were Turkish soldiers in the field, they cleared it and we were able to go. Some people fell from the US cargo plane that took off before us. It was unbelievable. We were on the military base side of the airport. The civilian side was very bad. The Taliban had entered the civilian side. Our Turkish soldiers are doing their duty" Engineer Cem Aysen expressed what happened at Kabul Airport on the evacuation day."WE SAW PEOPLE FALLING FROM THE PLANES""There were those who swayed on the wings of the plane. We saw people falling from a height. People are in a panic" said Musa Kurban. Another Turkish worker Bayram Mutlu expressed that the Turkish soldiers protected the THY plane and personnel."WHEN THE TALIBAN COME, THERE IS NO PLACE TO LIVE ANYMORE"

Among the ones who were evacuated by Turkish Airlines plane, Ali Gundogan, expressed that both Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers helped them. "Since we were on a military base and our soldiers were Turkish soldiers and Azerbaijani soldiers, we were safe and comfortable. Now we're gone too. When the Taliban come, there is no place to live anymore" said Gundogan.

