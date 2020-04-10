Turkish citizens flock to supermarkets, bakeries in droves ahead of curfew - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel Turkish citizens flock to supermarkets, bakeries in droves ahead of curfew - Son Dakika

Turkish citizens flock to supermarkets, bakeries in droves ahead of curfew

6 saat önce

APRIL 10: People flock on April 10, 2020 to the supermarkets and bakeries in Ankara to shop for groceries and supplies before a a curfew in 31 provinces until midnight of April 12 as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

APRIL 10: People flock on April 10, 2020 to the supermarkets and bakeries in Ankara to shop for groceries and supplies before a a curfew in 31 provinces until midnight of April 12 as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew is ordered in the capital Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

A circular on the issue was sent to the governorships. -

Turkish citizens flock to supermarkets, bakeries in droves ahead of curfew

Zonguldak, Antalya, Ankara, Adana, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 10.04.2020 11:27 Kaynak: AA

Abone Ol:Google'da Takip Et Paylaş: Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Bakan Koca, koronavirüs vakasının en çok görüldüğü illeri paylaştı
Başta İstanbul ve Ankara olmak üzere 31 şehir için getirilen sokağa çıkma yasağının ayrıntıları belli oldu Son Dakika: İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu, sokağa çıkma yasağının detaylarını tek tek anlattı Yasak sonrası Fırıncılar Federasyonu ekmek dağıtımının ayrıntılarını paylaştı: Ekmek vatandaşların kapılarına götürülecek
Yasak sonrası Fırıncılar Federasyonu ekmek dağıtımının ayrıntılarını paylaştı: Ekmek vatandaşların kapılarına götürülecek Yasak sonrası Fırıncılar Federasyonu ekmek dağıtımının ayrıntılarını paylaştı: Ekmek vatandaşların kapılarına götürülecek         
00:46
İBB çalışanı 350 kişinin koronavirüs testi pozitif çıktı İBB çalışanı 350 kişinin koronavirüs testi pozitif çıktı         
00:30
Fırın ve marketlere akın eden vatandaşlar sosyal mesafe kuralını hiçe saydı Fırın ve marketlere akın eden vatandaşlar sosyal mesafe kuralını hiçe saydı         
00:28
Wesley Sneijder, Galatasaray'ın başına geçmek istiyor Wesley Sneijder, Galatasaray'ın başına geçmek istiyor         
00:05
Fahrettin Altun'dan vatandaşlara uyarı: Paniğe kapılmayın Fahrettin Altun'dan vatandaşlara uyarı: Paniğe kapılmayın         
23:58
Yoğun bakımdan çıkan İngiltere Başbakanı Johnson ilk kez görüntülendi Yoğun bakımdan çıkan İngiltere Başbakanı Johnson ilk kez görüntülendi         
23:55
Fırın kuyruğundaki vatandaşlar, koronavirüsü umursamadan tekme tokat birbirlerine girdi Fırın kuyruğundaki vatandaşlar, koronavirüsü umursamadan tekme tokat birbirlerine girdi         
23:45
Sokağa çıkma yasağını ihlal edenlere 1 yıla kadar hapis cezası ve 3 bin liranın üzerinde para cezası uygulanacak Sokağa çıkma yasağını ihlal edenlere 1 yıla kadar hapis cezası ve 3 bin liranın üzerinde para cezası uygulanacak         
23:30
Son Dakika: İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu, sokağa çıkma yasağının detaylarını tek tek anlattı Son Dakika: İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu, sokağa çıkma yasağının detaylarını tek tek anlattı         
23:13
İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu: Sokağa çıkma yasağından haberdar değildik İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu: Sokağa çıkma yasağından haberdar değildik         
23:09
Ali Koç, Teknik Direktör Marc Wilmots ile görüştü Ali Koç, Teknik Direktör Marc Wilmots ile görüştü         
22:53
Başta İstanbul ve Ankara olmak üzere 31 şehir için getirilen sokağa çıkma yasağının ayrıntıları belli oldu Başta İstanbul ve Ankara olmak üzere 31 şehir için getirilen sokağa çıkma yasağının ayrıntıları belli oldu         
22:50
Bakan Koca, koronavirüs vakasının en çok görüldüğü illeri paylaştı Bakan Koca, koronavirüs vakasının en çok görüldüğü illeri paylaştı         
22:50
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'nda görevli bir sivil memur koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'nda görevli bir sivil memur koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti         
22:28
Sokağa çıkma yasağının ardından vatandaşlar fırınlara akın etti Sokağa çıkma yasağının ardından vatandaşlar fırınlara akın etti         
22:20
Kenny Dalglish koronavirüse yakalandı Kenny Dalglish koronavirüse yakalandı         
22:12
Son Dakika: Başta İstanbul ve Ankara olmak üzere 31 şehirde sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı Son Dakika: Başta İstanbul ve Ankara olmak üzere 31 şehirde sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı         
21:48
Adalet Bakanlığı, cezaevlerinde koronavirüs salgınına karşı alınan tedbirlerin süresini uzattı Adalet Bakanlığı, cezaevlerinde koronavirüs salgınına karşı alınan tedbirlerin süresini uzattı         
21:47
46 yaşındaki Vieri, 2. kez baba oldu 46 yaşındaki Vieri, 2. kez baba oldu         
21:45
Bakan Koca'nın 3 gün arayla paylaştığı iki korona haritası arasındaki fark dikkat çekti Bakan Koca'nın 3 gün arayla paylaştığı iki korona haritası arasındaki fark dikkat çekti         
21:39
Mevlana ve Atatürk'e yönelik 'hakaret' suçlaması ile aranan stand-up'çı İstanbul'da yakalandı Mevlana ve Atatürk'e yönelik 'hakaret' suçlaması ile aranan stand-up'çı İstanbul'da yakalandı         
21:23
Yapılamayan eğitimlerin telafisi ve yeni düzenlemeleri içeren kanun teklifi komisyonda kabul edildi Yapılamayan eğitimlerin telafisi ve yeni düzenlemeleri içeren kanun teklifi komisyonda kabul edildi         
21:16
Manisa'da madende göçük: 3 ölü, 1 yaralı Manisa'da madende göçük: 3 ölü, 1 yaralı         
21:06
Bakan Koca: İstanbul'da vaka sayısında 2-3 kat artış görmemiş olmamız önemli Bakan Koca: İstanbul'da vaka sayısında 2-3 kat artış görmemiş olmamız önemli         
20:54
Zeljko Obradovic, Fenerbahçe'de kalmak istiyor Zeljko Obradovic, Fenerbahçe'de kalmak istiyor         
20:53
Son dakika: İzolasyonun önemine dikkat çeken Bakan Koca, vatandaşları uyardı: Önümüzdeki 1-2 hafta çok önemli Son dakika: İzolasyonun önemine dikkat çeken Bakan Koca, vatandaşları uyardı: Önümüzdeki 1-2 hafta çok önemli         
20:34
New York, yaklaşık 162 bin Kovid-19 vakasıyla tüm ülkeleri geride bıraktı New York, yaklaşık 162 bin Kovid-19 vakasıyla tüm ülkeleri geride bıraktı         
20:22
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Günlük test sayısında 30 bini aştık Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Günlük test sayısında 30 bini aştık         
20:05
Dünya Sağlık Örgütü, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a teşekkür etti: Türkiye'nin tavrı tüm dünyaya örnek olmalı Dünya Sağlık Örgütü, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a teşekkür etti: Türkiye'nin tavrı tüm dünyaya örnek olmalı         
20:01
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 98 artarak 1006'ya yükseldi Son Dakika: Türkiye'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 98 artarak 1006'ya yükseldi         
19:47
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 11.04.2020 05:41:23. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Turkish citizens flock to supermarkets, bakeries in droves ahead of curfew - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]