Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief - Son Dakika

NOVEMBER 23: Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, Nov. 23, met with Somalia's Chief of General Staff Brig. Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh in the capital Ankara.

Rageh arrived in Turkey at the invitation of Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler.

Akar said that political and military cooperation between Turkey and "friendly and brotherly" Somalia continues to develop, adding Ankara will continue to provide all kinds of support for the people of Somalia to ensure that they live in peace and tranquility.