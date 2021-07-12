Turkish Health Minister Koca: We have passed 57 million doses - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
12.07.2021 11:43
Turkish Republic Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in 85 million populated Turkey, saying, "We have passed 57 million doses.

Turkish Republic Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in 85 million populated Turkey, saying, "We have passed 57 million doses."

Minister Koca announced total vaccine doses administered in Turkey from his Twitter account saying "We have passed 57 million doses. The rate of those who had the first dose of vaccine exceeded 60 percent. Make an appointment, get your vaccination as soon as possible."


