Turkish Health Minister Koca: We have passed 57 million doses - Son Dakika

Minister Koca announced total vaccine doses administered in Turkey from his Twitter account saying "We have passed 57 million doses. The rate of those who had the first dose of vaccine exceeded 60 percent. Make an appointment, get your vaccination as soon as possible."
Kaynak: DHA
