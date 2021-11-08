Turkish products attracted great interest in Dubai - Son Dakika

Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Exporters' Association (İHBİR) participated in the confectionery, sweet and snack products fair, Yummex Middle East 2021, held in Dubai with an info stand. "There are participants from many countries here, interest is intense. It is a very good market for the promotion of our products" said Aydin Soyyiğit, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of IHBIR, which included 40 companies from Turkey.

Yummex Middle East 2021, the annual confectionery, sweet, and snack products fair held in Dubai, hosts more than 180 companies from 40 countries. This year, 40 companies from Turkey participated in the fair together with the Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, and Products Exporters' Association (İHBİR). The fair, expected to attract 20 thousand visitors from Africa, Asia, Europe, China, and South America, will continue until November 9.

A GOOD MARKETPLACE FOR THE PROMOTION OF TURKISH PRODUCTSTurkish Republic Dubai Consul General İlker Kılıç said that that the fair is important because it was held for the first time after the pandemic, there was strong participation in the confectionery fair."These fairs play an important role in bringing together the producers and buyers in the region. By region, we mean not only the Middle East but also Africa and Asia. We even see Europe coming, with strong participation from China. A good marketplace to promote our products. Here, the work of our organizations such as İHBİR has great importance." said Kilic expressing that he observed an increasing interest in Turkish products."WE ARE THE 5TH COUNTRY TO EXPORT TO THIS REGION""We are promoting our products here. As IHBIR, we have companies that are participating here, out of 1,600 members. We are promoting our products with various shows. The Middle East Region is an important market for manufacturers in Turkey. Together with the chocolate confectionery group, pasta-flour group, and other food product groups, we are the 5th country in the world exporting to this region, so it is an important potential for us. In terms of numbers, we have an increasing potential from year to year. I believe that it will continue in this way in the coming years." said İHBİR Deputy Chairman Aydin Soyyigit, stating that they have been supporting the fair for the last 5 yearsCOMPANIES WILL MEET WITH 20 THOUSAND VISITORS"There is intense interest. Our participating companies are also happy about this situation. They have achieved the potential to sell the products they produce to different geographies. There are visitors from the African market, Asian market, Pacific countries. Visitors from Europe and South America also come to this fair. 20 thousand visitors are expected," he continued.Soyyigit also stated that Turkey's product variety is high, its quality is high, and that customers can buy the product in the desired tonnage appropriately, adding that they participate in major food fairs all over the world.FAIRS BRING POSITIVE RESULTS TO MANUFACTURERSHe continued his speech as follows: "İHBİR is engaged in activities in different markets. Recently, we have targeted South American countries and the Far East, which brings serious results. The increases in kilograms from Turkey are quite high. Therefore, we see that our member companies follow the organizations better and participate. We offer serious support to our women entrepreneurs for exporting,""WE WANT TO RETURN WITH BEAUTIFUL EXPORT NEWS"

"We produce mostly local products. We have a jam group, breakfast sauces group, and soup group. We also have a dairy group, and since we are local, our product range is somewhat wide. We have come here to introduce our products, which are mostly natural, additive-free, without preservatives, and are suitable for the taste and flavor of our region and Turkey. We had experienced fairs as visitors before. The support that İHBİR has given us is indisputable. Our perspective has changed, we are explaining our products in our stands. I also thank the women for their support. Hopefully, we will return with the orders we have received and good export news. Despite the pandemic, the interest is quite intense, and everyone who comes knows what they want," said Gulsum Ustun, the General Manager of Serize Hatun that is a member of İHBİR, a woman entrepreneur who participated in the fair.

