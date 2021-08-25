Turkish UAVs attracted attention at the Independence Day parade in Ukraine - Son Dakika

The 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was celebrated with a military parade on the streets of the capital, Kiev. At the parade, Turkish UAVs attracted attention.

On August 24, 1991, the document declaring Ukraine's independence was approved by the Soviet Parliament and Ukraine began to take its place as an independent state. An independence parade was held in the capital, Kiev, with the participation of the people.

TURKISH UAVS AT THE PARADE

The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), produced by the Turkish military and the Turkish defense industry, also took part in the parade, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces and many NATO member countries attended.

