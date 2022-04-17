Turkish woman hosts Ukrainian mother and daughter in Samsun - Son Dakika

Natalia Laptieva (51) and her daughter Kyra Kyrychenko (10), who had to leave their country due to the war, came to Samsun to be guests of Fatma Ozturk, who reached them on social media. Emotional moments have been seen during the meeting of the Ukrainian family and Ozturk at the bus station.

Fatma Ozturk, who lives in the Atakum district, started doing research on social media to help women and children living in Ukraine. Ozturk, who wanted to host Natalia Laptieva and her daughter Kyra Kyrychenko, reached the family and invited them to Samsun. The family, who came to Samsun after a long journey, was greeted by the Ozturk family at the bus station.

"THEY ARE GOING TO BE THE PART OF OUR FAMILY"

"We do not know their language, but there is body language, there is the language of emotions, we pass each other. We somehow agree with the translation, I'm very happy right now, it's like I've known them for years. We got a different kind of electricity. I hope they have a good time here. They will be part of our family, they will be our guests. Kyra can sleep well now too" said Fatma Ozturk, who stated that she was very happy.

