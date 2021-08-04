Turkish women's volleyball team bid farewell to Tokyo - Son Dakika

Turkey's national women's volleyball team lost to South Korea 3-2 in the Tokyo Olympics volleyball quarterfinals.

Turkish women's volleyball team competed against South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. The Turkish team known as 'Sultans of the Net' (Filenin Sultanları) won the first set of the match with 25-17, while the second set ended with a 25-17 lead by South Korea. The team who lost the third set with 28-26 fell back 2-1 in the game. Turkish team won the fourth set with 25-18 and tied the game 2-2. Sultans of the Net bid farewell to Tokyo by losing the last set with 15-13, and the match with 3-2. After the match, Turkish team players could not hold back their tears while experiencing great sadness.