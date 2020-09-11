TurkStat-Highest increase of income with 18.9 pct. at construction - Son Dakika

The highest increase in mean annual income was observed in the construction sector in 2019 with 18.9 percent on an annual basis, followed by the agricultural sector with 14.

The highest increase in mean annual income was observed in the construction sector in 2019 with 18.9 percent on an annual basis, followed by the agricultural sector with 14.8 percent, according to the Income and Living Conditions Survey data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

When the mean annual income at the main job is analyzed in a branch of economic activity; it was observed that the highest mean annual income was in the service sector with 37 thousand 169 TL and the lowest mean annual income was in the agriculture sector with 21 thousand 807 TL.

On the other hand, an increase of 12.5 percent was observed in the service sector and 12.0 percent in the industrial sector.The mean annual income at the main job was 95 thousand 495 TL for employers, 34 thousand 286 TL for regular employees, 27 thousand 127 TL for self-employed workers, and 14 thousand 769 TL for casual employees. Compared to the previous year, the highest increase was in regular employees with 13.9 percent and the lowest increase was in self-employed workers with 8.2 percent.


