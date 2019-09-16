Turkstat-unemployment rose to 13 pct. in the period of june

Unemployment rose by 2.8 points in June period to 13 percent and non-agricultural unemployment rose by 3.2 points to 15.3 percent.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat), the number of unemployed people aged 15 years old and over increased by 938 thousand to 4 million 253 thousand people in the period of June 2019 in Turkey compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to Turkstat data,

"Youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 rose to 24.8 percent with 5.4 percentage point increase, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 13.3 percent with 2.9 percentage point increase.

"The number of employed people fell by 802 thousand to 28 million 512 thousand people in the period of June 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year. The employment rate occurred at 46.4 percent with a 2.0 percentage point decrease.

"The number of agricultural employment decreased by 232 thousand people and the number of non-agricultural employment decreased by 569 thousand people in the June period. According to the distribution of employment by sector; 18.9 percent was employed in agriculture, 19.7 percent was in industry, 5.7 percent was in construction and 55.7 percent was in services. Employment in agriculture decreased by 0.3 percentage point and construction decreased by 1.5 percentage point while industry increased by 0.1 percentage point and services increased by 1.7 percentage point compared to the same period of the previous year.

"The number of people in the labour force was 32 million 766 thousand people with 137 thousand increase in the period of June 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year. Labour force participation rate (LFPR) was 53.3 percent with 0.5 percentage point decrease. LFPR for male was 72.4 percent with a 1.0 percentage point decrease and the rate for female was 34.7 percent with a 0.1 percentage point increase on an annual basis.

"The ratio of people working without any social security relating to the main job occurred 35.2 percent with 1.2 percentage point increase in the period of June 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year. In the non-agricultural sector, the rate of unregistered employment realized as 23.2 percent with 0.8 percentage point increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

"Seasonally adjusted employed people increased by 100 thousand people and occurred 27 million 983 thousand people compared to the previous period. Seasonally adjusted employment rate occurred 45.6 percent with a 0.1 percentage point increase.

"The number of seasonally adjusted unemployed people increased by 11 thousand to 4 million 532 thousand people in the period of June 2019 compared to the previous period. The unemployment rate was 13.9 percent with a 0.1 percentage point decrease.

"Seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate was 52.9 percent with a 0.1 percentage point decrease compared with the previous period. According to the number of employment by sector, employment in agriculture increased by 25 thousand people, industry increased by 70 thousand people, construction increased by 12 thousand people, while services decreased by 7 thousand people." (Graph and Table)