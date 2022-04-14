Two bombs fell near my house says Ukranian cyclist - Son Dakika

The Ukrainian cyclists of Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Pro Team are waiting for the war to end as soon as possible.

As the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey continues, Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Pro Team's Ukrainian cyclists Mykhaylo Kononenko and Vitaliy Buts made statements to Demirören News Agency . Expressing that the situation in Ukraine is very bad, the athletes stated that everyone sees Turkey's support and help.

"WE CAN NOT SLEEP AT NIGHT""I couldn't sleep at night. I've been watching the news all day on the phone and TV. I was in Turkey but my family was there, but then I realized that I have to go back to work. I have to help people out there with some of the things I'm going to gain here. They are in very bad shape, our minds are there. I'm talking to the people in Ukraine, Russia drops bombs every day, it's very bad right now" said Mykhaylo Kononenko, who noted that he had difficulty in training in the first weeks of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine."TWO BOMBS FELL NEAR MY HOUSE"

"It took a long time to bring my family from Ukraine to Turkey. My wife was staying in Kyiv with my 2 children. They set out at 4 am, but the sirens did not stop. Within 24 hours, 2 bombs fell near my house. My wife and children stayed in the car park under the house for 1 day. They were bombing roads and bridges in Kyiv when I called the next day. At 22: 00, my wife took the children and set off from Kyiv to Lviv by car. He was able to enter Romania in 2 days" said Mykhaylo Kononenko, stating that his family has been in Turkey for 2 months and his mother is staying in Ukraine.

