Two days left to the groundbreaking ceremony of Kanal Istanbul - Son Dakika

Preparations continue for the Kanal Istanbul ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Saturday. The latest situation in the project, whose first foundation will be laid by President Erdogan, was shoot from the air.

Preparations continue for the groundbreaking ceremony of the bridge that will provide the Sazlıdere crossing, which is the first of the six bridges in the Kanal Istanbul project, on 26 June. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also attend the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. On the one hand, while the excavation works for the bridge have continued, on the other hand, a ceremony area was set up on the construction site.

Serdar ALTINTEPE/ ISTANBUL,(DHA)