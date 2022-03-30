Ukrainian children who fled the war are learning Turkish - Son Dakika
30.03.2022 12:23
The children of Ukrainian families who took refuge in Turkey due to the war and settled in Ankara have begun to learn Turkish. The first lesson was held at the Ukrainian Association in Ankara for 7 and 8-year-olds.Thousands of people had to leave Ukraine due to Russia's attacks on the country.

The children of Ukrainian families who took refuge in Turkey due to the war and settled in Ankara have begun to learn Turkish. The first lesson was held at the Ukrainian Association in Ankara for 7 and 8-year-olds.

Thousands of people had to leave Ukraine due to Russia's attacks on the country. Some of the Ukrainians who crossed the border and took refuge in Turkey came to Ankara. Language teaching began at the Ukraine Association in Ankara for 75 children who fled the war and settled in Ankara with their families. A part of the association building was converted into a classroom and game rooms were created. Children, including those who lost their relatives in the war, are given painting and dance courses in addition to Turkish and English lessons at the school opened within the association. The first lesson was given by the volunteer teachers working at the Ukrainian Saturday School for the 7 and 8-year-old children who are the 2nd and 3rd-grade students. The first day of training lasted around 4 hours. There were also activities that aim to have children recover from the effects of the war.

(PHOTOS)


