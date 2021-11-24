Üye Girişi
Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future' - Son Dakika

Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future'

24.11.2021 15:16
Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future'

Uludag Economy Summit, one of the most important business and economy events in Turkey and the Eurasia Region, organized by Capital, Economist and StartUp magazines since 2012, takes place as a hybrid (physical and online).

Uludag Economy Summit, one of the most important business and economy events in Turkey and the Eurasia Region, organized by Capital, Economist and StartUp magazines since 2012, takes place as a hybrid (physical and online).

Uludag Economy Summit, the main theme of which is 'Sustainability and the Future', started with the opening speeches of Sedef Seckin Buyuk, Publication Director of Capital, Economist, Start Up Magazines, and Engin Aksoy, CEO of Vodafone Turkey.

MINISTER OF TRADE MUS: WE ARE AMONG THE COUNTRIES THAT INCREASED EXPORT THE MOST

Attending the summit via video Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus said that it is necessary to work hard to realize Turkey's potential in the change experienced in the world economy, speaking about the breakthroughs Turkey has made in the last 20 years in the economic, commercial, and legal fields. Stating that after the pandemic, of which global economic effects have been felt since 2019, the new opportunities waiting for the economy and the business world should be analyzed well, Minister Mus said that a strong recovery was seen in the first two-quarters of 2021 thanks to expansionary fiscal policies in the world, and it can be said that this recovery will continue, albeit at a slower pace, in 2022. Stating that there has been a deterioration in the supply and demand equilibrium due to the rapid recovery in global demand, and the increase in basic commodity prices and logistics costs, Minister Mus said that the global economy is going through a difficult process.

Mus stated that they expect to export over $211 billion worth of exports by the end of 2021, expressing that there was a recovery in the Turkish economy in the first two-quarters of 2021 and Turkey's export exceeded the expectations. Stating that they want to maximize the contribution of net exports to growth Mus said, "Our country became the country that increased its exports the most after South Africa and India among the G20 countries"

"TO CREATE A PROSPEROUS TURKEY, WE SHOULD BETTER FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY"

Drawing attention to climate change, Minister Mus said, "The climate crisis cannot be postponed, neglected, or ignored. We cannot punish ourselves and our future by spectating the end of sustainability" . Saying that every success in climate capital will also affect the trade of countries, Mus said, "To make permanent the records we broke in our country's exports of goods and services and to create a prosperous Turkey, we should better focus on sustainability." Reminding that the Paris Climate Agreement was ratified in Turkey and a green transformation action plan was developed, Mus expressed that he believed that the burden of the climate crisis should be shared among all countries, adding that the lifestyle and consumption habits of the world's richest countries also affect climate change.

GREATER PARTICIPATION OF WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE, INDISPENSABLE FOR ACCELERATING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Sedef Seckin Buyuk, Publication Director of Capital, Economist, Start Up Magazines stated in his speech that the scope of the summit consisted of the 'sustainability' practices and targets of the leading companies of the public and business world, the greater participation of women in the workforce, which are indispensable for accelerating economic development, and the development of gender equality, as well as critical problems waiting to be solved. Buyuk expressed that he hopes that the summit, where the prominent leaders of the business world and the economic management will share their future visions, will provide clues and inspire all senior managers and audiences who make medium and long-term plans and devise a strategy, and said, "We believe that our summit will shed light on 2022 and beyond as a strong idea platform where predictions and messages regarding rearrangement, recovery and rise process in the post-pandemic world will be shared."

"WE UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF SUSTAINABILITY AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE"

"We have been feeling the effects of climate change both in our country and in the world more in recent years. On the one hand, we see an increase in natural disasters caused by climate change, on the other hand, we see that nature is being destroyed by in the hand of human beings. It is of great importance that we all say stop to this trend and act quickly for the future of our planet. In particular, companies need to rethink their responsibilities towards society and our planet in these times. As Vodafone, we are among the first companies to understand the importance of sustainability early and take action in this direction without delay. We work with the aim of finding solutions to global and local problems by using the power of digitalization. We continue to reduce our carbon footprint through increased energy efficiency, renewable energy supply, reduction of our grid waste and new environmental criteria for supplier selection. We became the first and only operator in Turkey to purchase 100 percent of the electricity consumed in the grid and offices from renewable sources. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions originating from our own operations in terms of the sector we serve, we also contribute to reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint by managing our customers' business processes more efficiently with the IoT solutions we have developed. We expand our sphere of influence in society by implementing smart solutions in different fields such as finance, urbanization, art, sports, health, agriculture, and energy. We need a strong and urgent social will and consensus on sustainability. We call on all companies to take action now for a better future and to move both our country and our world to a better tomorrows together" CEO of Vodafone Turkey Engin Aksoy said in his speech.


Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future'
Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future'
Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future'
Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future'

Vodafone, Turkey, CEO, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future' - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Etiyopya'da ortalığı ayağa kaldıran fotoğraf! Tüm dünyadan gizledikleri esirlerin görüntülerini yayınladılar 15:54 Etiyopya'da ortalığı ayağa kaldıran fotoğraf! Tüm dünyadan gizledikleri esirlerin görüntülerini yayınladılar Yeni yıla özel iç çamaşırı koleksiyonu çıkaran Rihanna, pozlarıyla nefes kesiyor 15:42 Yeni yıla özel iç çamaşırı koleksiyonu çıkaran Rihanna, pozlarıyla nefes kesiyor Köpeğe cinsel şiddette bulunan kadın, 20 yıl hapis cezasına çarptırıldı 15:22 Köpeğe cinsel şiddette bulunan kadın, 20 yıl hapis cezasına çarptırıldı
İçişleri eski bakanlarından Hasan Fehmi Güneş toprağa verildi: Cenazeye 10. Cumhurbaşkanı Ahmet Necdet Sezer de katıldı 14:52 İçişleri eski bakanlarından Hasan Fehmi Güneş toprağa verildi: Cenazeye 10. Cumhurbaşkanı Ahmet Necdet Sezer de katıldı Genç kadın, apartmanın bodrum katında öldürülmüştü! Odadaki kitap dikkat çekti: Kabadayıların gizemli dünyası 14:12 Genç kadın, apartmanın bodrum katında öldürülmüştü! Odadaki kitap dikkat çekti: Kabadayıların gizemli dünyası Karısının boğazını keserek öldüren şahıs, kapıya 13:52 Karısının boğazını keserek öldüren şahıs, kapıya "Sonunuz geldi, ölün" diye yazmış
Sigara isteyen şahsa 12:34 Sigara isteyen şahsa "Kullanmıyorum" diyen Çinli bıçaklandı Karısının yasak aşkını öldüren şahıs: Babam da aldatma mevzusundan annemi öldürmüştü 11:43 Karısının yasak aşkını öldüren şahıs: Babam da aldatma mevzusundan annemi öldürmüştü

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:26 Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, MYK sonrası basın açıklaması gerçekleştirdi
15:21 Köpeğe cinsel şiddette bulunan kadın, 20 yıl hapis cezasına çarptırıldı
15:09 Tarihin en acımasız seri katili! Kurbanlarını öldürüp kıyma yaptı, domuz etiyle karıştırıp sattı!
14:53 Genç yaşta girdiği hapisten yaşlanıp çıktı! 42 yıl haksız yere yatmış
14:52 İçişleri eski bakanlarından Hasan Fehmi Güneş toprağa verildi: Cenazeye 10. Cumhurbaşkanı Ahmet Necdet Sezer de katıldı
14:49 Selahattin Demirtaş: Bugün değilse ne zaman?
14:45 Starbucks'ta Hepatit A'lı personel panik yarattı, kahve içen binlerce kişi tehlikede
14:36 Toprak Mahsulleri Ofisi: Uygun fiyattan satışa başladık, un arzında sıkıntı yok
14:20 Beyzbol sopalı maganda kadın kuryeye saldırdı
14:12 Fransız Societe Generale'nin Türkiye senaryosu korkuttu: TL'deki değer kaybı hiperenflasyon dönemine yol açabilir
Son Dakika: Emniyet kurdaki dalgalanma sonrasında halkı sokağa çağıran 271 sosyal medya hesabı için işlem başlattı Son Dakika: Emniyet kurdaki dalgalanma sonrasında halkı sokağa çağıran 271 sosyal medya hesabı için işlem başlattı         
16:05
Doların ateşini düşüren kare! BAE Veliaht Prensi yatırım anlaşmaları için Türkiye'de Doların ateşini düşüren kare! BAE Veliaht Prensi yatırım anlaşmaları için Türkiye'de         
15:46
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, MYK sonrası basın açıklaması gerçekleştirdi Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, MYK sonrası basın açıklaması gerçekleştirdi         
15:27
Dünya bu araştırmayı konuşuyor! Açık havada maske takmadan uygulanan sosyal mesafe kuralı hiçbir işe yaramıyor Dünya bu araştırmayı konuşuyor! Açık havada maske takmadan uygulanan sosyal mesafe kuralı hiçbir işe yaramıyor         
15:16
Toprak Mahsulleri Ofisi: Uygun fiyattan satışa başladık, un arzında sıkıntı yok Toprak Mahsulleri Ofisi: Uygun fiyattan satışa başladık, un arzında sıkıntı yok         
14:37
Kazada araçtan fırlayan adam korkunç şekilde can verdi Kazada araçtan fırlayan adam korkunç şekilde can verdi         
14:10
Atanamayan öğretmen İYİ Parti grubunda konuştu: Türk Dili ve Edebiyatı mezunuyum, markette çalışıyorum Atanamayan öğretmen İYİ Parti grubunda konuştu: Türk Dili ve Edebiyatı mezunuyum, markette çalışıyorum         
12:53
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, teşkilatlara 2023 seçimlerinin formülünü verdi Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, teşkilatlara 2023 seçimlerinin formülünü verdi         
11:54
"Türkler ne olursa olsun hayatta kalır" sözüyle tanınan yatırımcı Mobius'tan çarpıcı yorum "Türkler ne olursa olsun hayatta kalır" sözüyle tanınan yatırımcı Mobius'tan çarpıcı yorum         
11:39
Tesisatçı, tıkalı su giderinde altın bileklik buldu Tesisatçı, tıkalı su giderinde altın bileklik buldu         
11:39
Mesut Özil, Olympiakos maçında forma giyemeyecek Mesut Özil, Olympiakos maçında forma giyemeyecek         
11:32
Rusya'da insan yiyen adam paniğe neden oldu Rusya'da insan yiyen adam paniğe neden oldu         
11:28
Müslüme'nin ağabeyi gazetecilerin sorularına "Ben konuşamıyorum, rahat değilim" dedi Müslüme'nin ağabeyi gazetecilerin sorularına "Ben konuşamıyorum, rahat değilim" dedi         
10:56
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın başdanışmanı Oktay Saral: Hepinizin canı cehenneme, müptezeller Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın başdanışmanı Oktay Saral: Hepinizin canı cehenneme, müptezeller         
08:36
Miray Daner, yeni sevgilisi Oğulcan Engin'le fotoğrafını paylaştı Miray Daner, yeni sevgilisi Oğulcan Engin'le fotoğrafını paylaştı         
08:20
100 milyar dolarlık yatırım planı olan BAE'den Türkiye açıklaması: Yeni bir dönem başlatıyoruz 100 milyar dolarlık yatırım planı olan BAE'den Türkiye açıklaması: Yeni bir dönem başlatıyoruz         
07:25
Son Dakika! Erdoğan'dan öğretmenlere 3600 Ek Gösterge haberi: Şimdiden hayırlı olmasını diliyorum Son Dakika! Erdoğan'dan öğretmenlere 3600 Ek Gösterge haberi: Şimdiden hayırlı olmasını diliyorum         
21:12
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.11.2021 16:23:11. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Uludag Economy Summit started with the theme of 'Sustainability and the Future' - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement