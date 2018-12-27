US İnitial Jobless Claims Down By 1,000 To 216,000

Initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending December 22 decreased by 1,000 to 216,000 compared to the previous week's revised level of 217,000, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday.The 4-week moving average arrived at 218,000, down by 4,750 from a week ago.

Initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending December 22 decreased by 1,000 to 216,000 compared to the previous week's revised level of 217,000, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday.



The 4-week moving average arrived at 218,000, down by 4,750 from a week ago.



At the same time, the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending December 15, unchanged compared to the week before.



The number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the same week was 1,701,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level. The 4-week moving average stood at 1,675,750, 1,000 less than the previous week's revised average. - Istanbul

Son Dakika » Güncel » Haber Haber Yayın Tarihi : Kaynak: DHA

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Fazıl Say'ın Davetine Cevap Verdi

Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun Tanıtım Toplantısında 'Erdoğan' Detayı

Hayvana İşkenceden Yakalanan Zanlı, Karakolda 2 Yıl Önce İşlediği Cinayeti İtiraf Edince Tutuklandı

Son Dakika! Erzincan'da 4,1 Büyüklüğünde Deprem Meydana Geldi