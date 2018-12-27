Son Dakika Haberleri: US İnitial Jobless Claims Down By 1,000 To 216,000

US İnitial Jobless Claims Down By 1,000 To 216,000

54 dakika önce

Initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending December 22 decreased by 1,000 to 216,000 compared to the previous week's revised level of 217,000, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday.The 4-week moving average arrived at 218,000, down by 4,750 from a week ago.

US İnitial Jobless Claims Down By 1,000 To 216,000, System.String[]
Initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending December 22 decreased by 1,000 to 216,000 compared to the previous week's revised level of 217,000, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday.

The 4-week moving average arrived at 218,000, down by 4,750 from a week ago.

At the same time, the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending December 15, unchanged compared to the week before.

The number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the same week was 1,701,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level. The 4-week moving average stood at 1,675,750, 1,000 less than the previous week's revised average. - Istanbul

»  »      Haber Yayın Tarihi : 27.12.2018 05:34 Kaynak: DHA

Güncel
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Fazıl Say'ın Davetine Cevap Verdi Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun Tanıtım Toplantısında 'Erdoğan' Detayı

Hayvana İşkenceden Yakalanan Zanlı, Karakolda 2 Yıl Önce İşlediği Cinayeti İtiraf Edince Tutuklandı Son Dakika! Erzincan'da 4,1 Büyüklüğünde Deprem Meydana Geldi
SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 27.12.2018 18:28:42. #1.52#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: US İnitial Jobless Claims Down By 1,000 To 216,000
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]