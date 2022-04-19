US journalist's social media trap has been exposed - Son Dakika
US journalist's social media trap has been exposed

19.04.2022 09:40
US journalist's social media trap has been exposed

It has been revealed that Lindsey Tyler Snell, a US journalist living in Germany, is trying to compile information about Turkey's military presence and defense industry abroad, especially in Libya, Syria, and Azerbaijan, by trapping many Turkish citizens, including military personnel, on...

It has been revealed that Lindsey Tyler Snell, a US journalist living in Germany, is trying to compile information about Turkey's military presence and defense industry abroad, especially in Libya, Syria, and Azerbaijan, by trapping many Turkish citizens, including military personnel, on social media.

It was determined that the US journalist Lindsey Tyler Snell communicated with military personnel through social media applications such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and tried to compile information about Turkey's military operations. Snell also communicated with dating applications such as 'Tinder', had sexual conversations with military personnel, and shared photos and videos.

AZERBAIJANI SOLDIERS WERE ALSO THE TARGET
Snell targeted military personnel and Azerbaijani soldiers abroad through her social media accounts and tried to obtain detailed information about Turkey's operations and military presence from the people she deceived. Snell also carried out activities against Turkey and Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War and made anti-Turkish publications in cooperation with Armenia.

SHE WAS CAPTURED AND DEPORTED IN 2016

On the other hand, Snell was caught entering Turkey illegally from Syria in August 2016, and was deported after being detained between August and October 2016 on charges of "violating the military forbidden zone and espionage". It has been reported that Lindsey Tyler Snell, a US national who has been banned from entering Turkey with the 'G-87' threat code, is interacting with the terror groups PKK/ YPG and FETO on social media, and is also one of the authors of the FETO-linked 'The Investigative Journal' website.

US journalist's social media trap has been exposed
US journalist's social media trap has been exposed
US journalist's social media trap has been exposed
Source: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel US journalist's social media trap has been exposed - Son Dakika


