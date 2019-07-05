Son Dakika Haberleri: US shares slightly lower in premarket trade
Shares on Wall Street were mostly lower in premarket trade on Friday after Independence Day as investors await key US jobs data. Nonfarm payrolls for June could give clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates this month at their policy meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors expect officials to slash rates on July 31 after months of relentless criticism from President Donald Trump.
Crude prices were lower on demand worries following a string of weak economic data this week that added to fears of a global slowdown, with manufacturing contracting in China and Europe.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.07 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.06 percent. The Nasdaq 100 was flat at the time. The euro fell 0.19 percent against the dollar at the same time, buying 1.1262.


