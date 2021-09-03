Vaccination report of Istanbul: Kadıkoy at most, Sultanbeyli at least - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
03.09.2021 13:58
The highest vaccination rate in Istanbul was in Kadıköy with 85%. Sultanbeyli is the least vaccinated with 61 percent. Istanbul Provincial Health Director Prof. Dr. Kemal Memisoglu said that double-dose vaccination in the target population has reached 60 percent.

The highest vaccination rate in Istanbul was in Kadıköy with 85%. Sultanbeyli is the least vaccinated with 61 percent. Istanbul Provincial Health Director Prof. Dr. Kemal Memisoglu said that double-dose vaccination in the target population has reached 60 percent. Memisoglu said, "Currently when we look at our intensive care patients, the average age of vaccinated patients is 78. Most of them are the group with co-morbidities who have not completed their third dose. However, the average age in the unvaccinated group drops to 55. So, if you are not vaccinated, you are likely to be in intensive care even if you do not have a co-morbidity."

According to the data of the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate, the first dose vaccination rates in Istanbul are over 70 percent. In double-dose vaccination, it was approached to 60%. The group that completed the double dose vaccine in Istanbul is 91 percent over the age of 65. 61 percent of the 15-39 age group have received their first dose of vaccine yet. According to the data, in which the vaccination rates in 39 districts of Istanbul are shared for the first time, Kadıkoy district takes first place with 85%. The district with the lowest vaccination rate in Istanbul is Sultanbeyli with 61 percent. According to the data shared by the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate for the first time with Demiroren News Agency, the hospitalization rate of those who have never been vaccinated is 56.8 percent, while the risk of falling into intensive care increases to 58.4 percent. In those who are vaccinated, this risk remains even below 1%.

"150 THOUSAND JABS AS DAILY AVERAGE"

Pointing out that vaccinations are carried out with great devotion in Istanbul, Prof. Dr. Memisoglu pointed out that as of today, vaccination can be done at 4,500 points and said, "We go to people, the elderly, crowded areas and vaccinate ourselves through the district health directorates. Currently, vaccination can be done at approximately 4,500 points in Istanbul every day. At most, 357 thousand jabs in one day. But we are able to vaccinate at an average of 150 thousand jabs per day."

VACCINATION RATE BY DISTRICT

According to the data of the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate, the rate of people vaccinated according to the targeted population is as follows:

1-Kadikoy 85 percent, 2-Besiktas 84 percent, 3-Bakırkoy 82 percent, 4-Islands 80 percent, 5- Catalca 78 percent, 6- Maltepe 78 percent, 7- Sariyer 78 percent, 8- Sisli 78 percent, 9- Kartal 76 percent, 10- Sile 76 percent, 11- Atasehir 75 percent, 12- Silivri 75 percent, 13- Uskudar 75 percent, 14- Beykoz 75 percent, 15- Buyukcekmece 74 percent, 16- Beylikduzu 74 percent, 17- Eyupsultan 73 percent, 18- Bayrampasa 73 percent, 19- Tuzla 73 percent, 20- Kagithane 73 percent, 21- Cekmekoy 72 percent, 22- Avcilar 71 percent, 23- Kucukcekmece 71 percent, 24- Umraniye 71 percent, 25- Pendik 71 percent, 26- Bahcelievler 70 percent, 27- Beyoglu 70 percent, 28- Gungoren 70 percent, 29- Gaziosmanpaşa 68 percent, 30- Sancaktepe 68 percent, 31- Zeytinburnu 67 percent, 32- Fatih 67 percent, 33- Esenyurt 66 percent, 34- Basaksehir 64 percent, 35- Esenler 64 percent, 36- Bagcılar 64 percent, 37- Arnavutkoy 62 percent, 38- Sultangazi 62 ??percent, 39- Sultanbeyli 61 percent


- Karabulut
