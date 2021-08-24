Üye Girişi
Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline - Son Dakika

Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline

24.08.2021 15:10
Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline, System.String[]

Villagers in Yuksekova district of Hakkari City, who make a living with animal husbandry, have developed a new method to carry hay bales to the village, collected from mountains during the summer.

Villagers in Yuksekova district of Hakkari City, who make a living with animal husbandry, have developed a new method to carry hay bales to the village, collected from mountains during the summer. Villagers, who used to slide hay bales on the snow, are now using the new method to carry hay bales to the village with hooks on 3000 meters long steel rope.

The inhabitants of the village of Onbasilar, about 30 kilometers from the center of Yuksekova, have developed an interesting method to carry hay bales they collect in the mountains during the summer. The villagers, who collected the grass on the top of the hill, which is difficult to descend but closest to the village, laid 3000 meters steel ropes from the summit to the village. The hay bales hanging on the hooks are tied to the steel rope from the summit of the mountain and transported into the village like a zipline.

'LOWERING 30 THOUSAND HAY BALES IN 1 SEASON'

Describing the new method they developed, one of the villagers Husret Sen said they cut about 30 thousand bales of grass every year to feed their animals. In the past, they used to slide the bales on the snow, and now their job is getting easier with their new method, Sen said, "We used to have to wait for the winter months to make it easy to transport. Now we can transport the grass when we harvested in the summer without the danger of an avalanche. We are able to lower the bales close to the village using our wire rope," he said.

Mehmet Salih Arslan, one of the villagers, stated that they were able to bring down about a thousand hay bales per day from the summit to the village. Arslan said, "We wake up early in the morning and make our preparations. We also unload the bales that we hung on the hooks with the rope and pulley system. This work takes 1 or 1.5 months."

FOOTAGE

-------------------

Scenes from zipliner during the hay bale transport


Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline
Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline
Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline
Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline
Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline

Hakkari, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Araç satın almak için noterin açılmasını bekleyen şahıs, torpidoya bıraktığı 75 bin lirasını çaldırdı 17:15 Araç satın almak için noterin açılmasını bekleyen şahıs, torpidoya bıraktığı 75 bin lirasını çaldırdı Emrah'ın oğlu Tayfun Erdoğan, Gökhan Gönül'ün kardeşine sahip çıkmasına yorum yaptı: Dört dörtlük adam 17:04 Emrah'ın oğlu Tayfun Erdoğan, Gökhan Gönül'ün kardeşine sahip çıkmasına yorum yaptı: Dört dörtlük adam Evden tamir için ustaya verilen koltuğun içinden çok sayıda altın çıktı 16:55 Evden tamir için ustaya verilen koltuğun içinden çok sayıda altın çıktı
Son Dakika: Taliban Sözcüsü basın toplantısında konuştu: 31 Ağustos'a kadar tüm yabancıların tahliye edilmesini istiyoruz 16:45 Son Dakika: Taliban Sözcüsü basın toplantısında konuştu: 31 Ağustos'a kadar tüm yabancıların tahliye edilmesini istiyoruz Bakan Kasapoğlu müjdeyi verdi! Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı'na 4 bin 346 işçi alınacak 16:23 Bakan Kasapoğlu müjdeyi verdi! Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı'na 4 bin 346 işçi alınacak Asılan onlarca uyarı ve tabela hiç bir işe yaramadı, 4 günde 70'den fazla aracın lastiği patladı 16:09 Asılan onlarca uyarı ve tabela hiç bir işe yaramadı, 4 günde 70'den fazla aracın lastiği patladı
Yunanistan'ın büyük kaybı! Sevilen sanatçısı Nana Topaskou, evinde ölü olarak bulundu 15:26 Yunanistan'ın büyük kaybı! Sevilen sanatçısı Nana Topaskou, evinde ölü olarak bulundu Ece Seçkin, oyun dünyasının en popüler oyunlarını oynadı 15:12 Ece Seçkin, oyun dünyasının en popüler oyunlarını oynadı

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:15 Araç satın almak için noterin açılmasını bekleyen şahıs, torpidoya bıraktığı 75 bin lirasını çaldırdı
17:10 Feci kazada takla atan araç hurdaya döndü, anne ve baba hayatını kaybetti
17:03 Emrah'ın oğlu Tayfun Erdoğan, Gökhan Gönül'ün kardeşine sahip çıkmasına yorum yaptı: Dört dörtlük adam
16:45 Son Dakika: Taliban Sözcüsü basın toplantısında konuştu: 31 Ağustos'a kadar tüm yabancıların tahliye edilmesini istiyoruz
16:40 Morutan için Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın kasasından ne kadar çıktı? İşte tüm ayrıntılar
16:13 Olimpiu Morutan resmen sarı-kırmızılı takımda! Rumen yıldız, bu akşam İstanbul'a gelecek
15:51 Seyahat ve konaklama platformu Airbnb, 20 bin Afgan mülteciye ücretsiz konut sağlayacağının sözünü verdi
15:45 Teknik Direktör Güvenç Kurtar, yeni transfer Cicaldau'ya ödenen bonservisi hakkında konuştu: Emre Akbaba'dan ya da Arda'dan farkı ne?
15:43 Son dakika! İkitelli'de faaliyet halindeki iş yeri çöktü, olay yerine ekipler yönlendirildi
15:30 Trabzonspor ile Sivas arasında oynanan karşılaşmaya çok sayıda futbolsever aşısız ve biletsiz girmek istedi
Seray Sever'in siyah bikinisiyle verdiği şezlong pozuna yorum yağdı Seray Sever'in siyah bikinisiyle verdiği şezlong pozuna yorum yağdı         
17:15
Feci kazada takla atan araç hurdaya döndü, anne ve baba hayatını kaybetti Feci kazada takla atan araç hurdaya döndü, anne ve baba hayatını kaybetti         
17:10
Hamile sevgilisine sokakta şiddet uygulayan şahıs gözaltına alındı Hamile sevgilisine sokakta şiddet uygulayan şahıs gözaltına alındı         
17:00
Pendik'te eczacılık yapan kadının taciz davası kabusa döndü! Eşini tekme tokat dövdüler Pendik'te eczacılık yapan kadının taciz davası kabusa döndü! Eşini tekme tokat dövdüler         
16:53
Morutan için Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın kasasından ne kadar çıktı? İşte tüm ayrıntılar Morutan için Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın kasasından ne kadar çıktı? İşte tüm ayrıntılar         
16:41
13 yaşındaki çocuğa uygunsuz mesajlar atan akraba tutuklandı: Annenin iç çamaşırlarını çek ve bana gönder 13 yaşındaki çocuğa uygunsuz mesajlar atan akraba tutuklandı: Annenin iç çamaşırlarını çek ve bana gönder         
16:22
Son dakika! İkitelli'de faaliyet halindeki iş yeri çöktü, olay yerine ekipler yönlendirildi Son dakika! İkitelli'de faaliyet halindeki iş yeri çöktü, olay yerine ekipler yönlendirildi         
15:44
Eski HDP Eş Genel Başkanı Demirtaş'tan muhalefete çağrı: Marcao'nun Kerem'e yaptığını yapmayın Eski HDP Eş Genel Başkanı Demirtaş'tan muhalefete çağrı: Marcao'nun Kerem'e yaptığını yapmayın         
15:21
Karnı şiş gezen kadında bebek değil, kist varmış! Talihsiz kadın: Hamile gibi bir hayat yaşıyordum Karnı şiş gezen kadında bebek değil, kist varmış! Talihsiz kadın: Hamile gibi bir hayat yaşıyordum         
15:03
Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı: Merkez Bankası rezervimiz şu an için 109 milyar dolar seviyesinde Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı: Merkez Bankası rezervimiz şu an için 109 milyar dolar seviyesinde         
14:46
Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, sponsor haberleri sonrası TFF Başkanı Nihat Özdemir'i sildi Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, sponsor haberleri sonrası TFF Başkanı Nihat Özdemir'i sildi         
14:41
Tüm öğrencilere staj imkanı sunan Acunmedya Akademi'de diplomaları bizzat Acun Ilıcalı verdi Tüm öğrencilere staj imkanı sunan Acunmedya Akademi'de diplomaları bizzat Acun Ilıcalı verdi         
14:34
Teyzesinin kocası ile basılan kadın herkesi hayreti düşürdü Teyzesinin kocası ile basılan kadın herkesi hayreti düşürdü         
13:57
Gece kulübü önünde bıçaklanan adam, darp edilen kadını kurtarmaya çalışırken öldürülmüş Gece kulübü önünde bıçaklanan adam, darp edilen kadını kurtarmaya çalışırken öldürülmüş         
13:11
İş yeri adresinin kolaylıkla bulunması için çatıya klasik otomobil yerleştirdi İş yeri adresinin kolaylıkla bulunması için çatıya klasik otomobil yerleştirdi         
12:11
Biri lüks tercih ederken diğeri antikadan şaşmadı! İkisi de belediyede makam aracı olarak kullanılıyor Biri lüks tercih ederken diğeri antikadan şaşmadı! İkisi de belediyede makam aracı olarak kullanılıyor         
11:36
Suriyeli uyruklu şahıs, Suriyeli uyruklu şahıs, "Bavulunu topla, köye dönme zamanı" yorumuna karşılık, "Bence biz sizi göndereceğiz. Siz gideceksiniz" cevabını verdi         
10:42
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.08.2021 17:19:05. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Villagers transport hay bales to the village by zipline - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement