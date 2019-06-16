Vinicius Jr., Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo and Lunin nominated for the Golden Boy award 2019
59 dakika önce
Vinicius Jr., Brahim, Rodrygo and Lunin are all candidates for the Golden Boy award 2019, which is given to the best Under-21 football player in Europe by Tuttosport. The madridistas featured on the list of 100 players looking to win the award, which is now in its 17th year. The winner will be voted for by 40 sports journalists from across Europe and the 20 finalists will be announced on the 15th October.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 16.06.2019 09:06
