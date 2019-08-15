Son Dakika Haberleri: Wall Street bounces back premarket, Dow up 100 pts
Son Dakika Güncel Haber

Wall Street bounces back premarket, Dow up 100 pts

24 dakika önce

Thursday's premarket trading on Wall Street bounced back to the green after dropping sharply on China's vow to retaliate against Washington's tariffs, due in September.Retailers Walmart and Alibaba posted upbeat quarterly results, sending their stocks higher.

Wall Street bounces back premarket, Dow up 100 pts, System.String[]
Thursday's premarket trading on Wall Street bounced back to the green after dropping sharply on China's vow to retaliate against Washington's tariffs, due in September.
Retailers Walmart and Alibaba posted upbeat quarterly results, sending their stocks higher.
Investors also awaited retails sales data for July as well as industrial production figures, both due before the bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index increased by 0.46 percent at 7: 49 am ET. or 122 points. The S&P 500 jumped 0.51 percent in the premarket concurrently, while the Nasdaq 100 was 0.10 percent higher.
The euro advanced 0.08 percent against the dollar at 7: 52 am ET, going for $1.11486.


Wall Street, Washington, Alibaba, Güncel

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 15.08.2019 04:29 Kaynak: DHA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



HDP Muş İl Başkanı Ferhat Çakı PKK/KCK operasyonunda tutuklandı
Fuhuş ağı kuran ABD'li milyarder Epstein'in evinde kadın elbiseli Bill Clinton tablosu bulundu Ekrem İmamoğlu'nu ziyaret eden Komünist Başkan: Böyle kapıların olduğunu bilmiyorduk CHP'den 8 partiye yargı paketi çağrısı: Gelin görüşelim

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Dakika
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 15.8.2019 16:53:51. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Wall Street bounces back premarket, Dow up 100 pts
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]