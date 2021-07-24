Üye Girişi
We administered more than 65 million doses of vaccine – Turkey's Health Minisiter - Son Dakika

We administered more than 65 million doses of vaccine – Turkey's Health Minisiter

24.07.2021 11:44
We administered more than 65 million doses of vaccine – Turkey's Health Minisiter, System.String[]

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that 65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been applied in the course of the vaccination campaign.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that 65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been applied in the course of the vaccination campaign.

Health Minister Koca made a statement on his Twitter account regarding the vaccination campaign carried out within the scope of the fight against coronavirus. Making frequent calls for vaccinations on his social media account, Minister Koca announced that the vaccines administered have exceeded 65 million doses. "Success is shared and great. However, let's not forget that the number of people aged 18 and over who have not yet been vaccinated is close to 23 million. This is our serious weakness. Let's take the first dose without delay" said Minister Koca.

TURKEY REGISTERED 11,094 CASES PAST 24 HOURS

According to the 'Daily Covid-19 Table' data announced by the Ministry of Health; 11,094 cases were detected in 219,528 tests performed in the last 24 hours. While 60 people lost their lives, the treatment and quarantine of 5,215 people ended.


Fahrettin Koca, Koronavirüs, Twitter, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel We administered more than 65 million doses of vaccine – Turkey's Health Minisiter - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Cezayirli judocu, Tokyo Olimpiyatları'ndan çekildi! 12:45 Cezayirli judocu, Tokyo Olimpiyatları'ndan çekildi! "İsrailli sporcuyla mindere çıkmam" dedi Sarı-Kırmızılar, bildirimlerini açık tutsun! 2 transfer daha KAP'a bildirilecek 12:27 Sarı-Kırmızılar, bildirimlerini açık tutsun! 2 transfer daha KAP'a bildirilecek Evinde şüpheli bir şekilde ölü bulunan oyuncu Levent Aykul'un 4 gün önce çektiği görüntüleri ortaya çıktı 11:55 Evinde şüpheli bir şekilde ölü bulunan oyuncu Levent Aykul'un 4 gün önce çektiği görüntüleri ortaya çıktı
Müge Anlı'da işlenen Büyükşen cinayetinde asıl hedef olan adam ilk kez konuştu: Mağdurum, olayı takip edeceğim 11:35 Müge Anlı'da işlenen Büyükşen cinayetinde asıl hedef olan adam ilk kez konuştu: Mağdurum, olayı takip edeceğim Ünlü oyuncu Burcu Özberk, bikinili pozlarıyla mest etti 11:24 Ünlü oyuncu Burcu Özberk, bikinili pozlarıyla mest etti Muğla'da sır ölüm! Yaşlı çift, evlerinde ölü bulundu 11:19 Muğla'da sır ölüm! Yaşlı çift, evlerinde ölü bulundu
Türkiye'de iPhone kullanıcılarının ekranına düşen 11:15 Türkiye'de iPhone kullanıcılarının ekranına düşen "Evde kal" bildirimi ortalığı karıştırdı Son dönemlerin olay kızı Şevval Şahin'in beyaz iç çamaşırlı pozlarına beğeni yağıyor 22:50 Son dönemlerin olay kızı Şevval Şahin'in beyaz iç çamaşırlı pozlarına beğeni yağıyor

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:07 Milli Eğitim Bakanı Selçuk: Tedbirlerimiz ve yüksek dikkatimizle yüz yüze eğitime Eylül ayında başlayacağız
13:06 Sosyal medyada gündem olan video: Hastalara tarihi geçmiş koronavirüs ilaçları mı veriliyor?
12:45 Cezayirli judocu, Tokyo Olimpiyatları'ndan çekildi! "İsrailli sporcuyla mindere çıkmam" dedi
12:29 Titiz hırsız parmak izini yok etmek için her yeri sildi! Dükkan sahibi: Gelsin camları temizlesin 150 lira vereyim
12:27 Sarı-Kırmızılar, bildirimlerini açık tutsun! 2 transfer daha KAP'a bildirilecek
12:04 'Futbolda FETÖ temizliği' uyarısı yapan Rıdvan Dilmen, kendisini Sedat Peker'e benzetti
12:00 Kaçan kurbanlığın peşinden gidip ölü bunmuştu! Onur'un arkadaşından yürek parçalayan paylaşım: Elbet bir gün buluşacağız
11:54 Evinde şüpheli bir şekilde ölü bulunan oyuncu Levent Aykul'un 4 gün önce çektiği görüntüleri ortaya çıktı
11:50 Mehmet Ceyhan, "Aktif vaka sayısı 100 bini geçti" dedi! Devletin alması gereken tedbirleri tek tek sıraladı
11:17 Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Alexandru Cicaldau, İstanbul'a ayak bastı
Milli Eğitim Bakanı Selçuk: Tedbirlerimiz ve yüksek dikkatimizle yüz yüze eğitime Eylül ayında başlayacağız Milli Eğitim Bakanı Selçuk: Tedbirlerimiz ve yüksek dikkatimizle yüz yüze eğitime Eylül ayında başlayacağız         
13:08
Titiz hırsız parmak izini yok etmek için her yeri sildi! Dükkan sahibi: Gelsin camları temizlesin 150 lira vereyim Titiz hırsız parmak izini yok etmek için her yeri sildi! Dükkan sahibi: Gelsin camları temizlesin 150 lira vereyim         
12:29
Kaçan kurbanlığın peşinden gidip ölü bunmuştu! Onur'un arkadaşından yürek parçalayan paylaşım: Elbet bir gün buluşacağız Kaçan kurbanlığın peşinden gidip ölü bunmuştu! Onur'un arkadaşından yürek parçalayan paylaşım: Elbet bir gün buluşacağız         
12:00
Mehmet Ceyhan, Mehmet Ceyhan, "Aktif vaka sayısı 100 bini geçti" dedi! Devletin alması gereken tedbirleri tek tek sıraladı         
11:50
ABD'den dikkat çeken hareket! Türkiye'nin 40 kilometre uzağını cephaneliğe dönüştürüp 400 tank yığdı ABD'den dikkat çeken hareket! Türkiye'nin 40 kilometre uzağını cephaneliğe dönüştürüp 400 tank yığdı         
11:30
Bülent Serttaş'ın klibini erotik bulan YouTube yayından kaldırdı Bülent Serttaş'ın klibini erotik bulan YouTube yayından kaldırdı         
11:22
Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Alexandru Cicaldau, İstanbul'a ayak bastı Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Alexandru Cicaldau, İstanbul'a ayak bastı         
11:18
Galatasaray, 4 saatte 3 transfer açıkladı! Bu futbolcular için ne kadar harcama yaptı? İşte tüm detaylar Galatasaray, 4 saatte 3 transfer açıkladı! Bu futbolcular için ne kadar harcama yaptı? İşte tüm detaylar         
11:12
Plajda denize girenlerin eşyalarını çalan 4 kişi, falezlerdeki kayalıklarda saklanırken bulundu Plajda denize girenlerin eşyalarını çalan 4 kişi, falezlerdeki kayalıklarda saklanırken bulundu         
20:17
BM Güvenlik Konseyi, Türkiye'nin Maraş'ın açılması kararı için kınama mesajı yayınlayacak BM Güvenlik Konseyi, Türkiye'nin Maraş'ın açılması kararı için kınama mesajı yayınlayacak         
18:45
Arka Sokaklar'ın Zeliş'i Yüsra Geyik takipçilerini mest etti! Parlak bikinisiyle dans ederken çekilen fotoğrafını paylaştı Arka Sokaklar'ın Zeliş'i Yüsra Geyik takipçilerini mest etti! Parlak bikinisiyle dans ederken çekilen fotoğrafını paylaştı         
18:26
Son ankette sonuçlar dikkat çekti: Sadece 3 parti barajı geçebildi Son ankette sonuçlar dikkat çekti: Sadece 3 parti barajı geçebildi         
17:53
Kocaeli'de ilginç iddia: Kasap, doğranması için verdiğim eti, eksik ve kokmuş teslim etti Kocaeli'de ilginç iddia: Kasap, doğranması için verdiğim eti, eksik ve kokmuş teslim etti         
17:12
Selçuk Taşkın'ın cenaze törenine katılmayan Demet Akalın: 2 gündür Alişan'ın yanındayım, beni bu işlere sokmayın Selçuk Taşkın'ın cenaze törenine katılmayan Demet Akalın: 2 gündür Alişan'ın yanındayım, beni bu işlere sokmayın         
16:06
Sarı-Kırmızılıların yeni transferi Cicaldau'nun sevgilisinin paylaşımları 'Come to Galatasaray yenge' yorumlarına boğuldu Sarı-Kırmızılıların yeni transferi Cicaldau'nun sevgilisinin paylaşımları 'Come to Galatasaray yenge' yorumlarına boğuldu         
15:36
Korkunç kazada kocasını kaybetti, Korkunç kazada kocasını kaybetti, "Onu bırakıp hiçbir yere gitmem" feryatları yürek parçaladı         
15:26
2 bin nüfuslu beldeye 50 bin kişi geldi! Belediye başkanı isyan etti: Aşırı yoğunluktan dolayı alt yapı ve gıda tedarik zinciri yetersiz kalıyor 2 bin nüfuslu beldeye 50 bin kişi geldi! Belediye başkanı isyan etti: Aşırı yoğunluktan dolayı alt yapı ve gıda tedarik zinciri yetersiz kalıyor         
15:25
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.07.2021 13:15:26. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: We administered more than 65 million doses of vaccine – Turkey's Health Minisiter - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement