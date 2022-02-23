We are ready for dialogue as long as it is in Russia's interests says Putin - Son Dakika

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the nation as part of the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland, stated that his country is always open to dialogue and diplomacy, provided that it conforms to Russia's interests and ensures the safety of its citizens.

"Our country is always open to direct and honest dialogue, to the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems. But I repeat: the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens are unconditional for us. For this reason, we will continue to develop and improve the army and navy to increase their effectiveness and equip them with the latest technology" said Russian President Putin in his address.

"RUSSIA'S CALLS LEFT UNANSWERED"

"We see how difficult the international situation has developed, what dangers exist with the current challenges, such as the loosening of the arms control system or the military activities of the NATO bloc. At the same time, calls by Russia to establish an equal and indivisible security system that would reliably protect all countries remained unanswered" said Russian President Putin, expressing that his country is exposed to dangers such as NATO's military activities and the loosening of arms control systems.