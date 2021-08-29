Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
29.08.2021 13:43
The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has placed water troughs in designated areas across the country to meet the water needs of wild animals that are dehydrated in the summer heat that is above seasonal normals.

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has placed water troughs in designated areas across the country to meet the water needs of wild animals that are dehydrated in the summer heat that is above seasonal normals. Lynx, bear, and wild goat, cooling off and drinking water in the troughs, were reflected in the camera.

DKMP General Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry continues its work to meet the water needs of wild animals that are dehydrated in the summer heat that is above seasonal normals. DKMP General Directorate, which carries out feeding activities so that the wild animals do not go hungry on cold winter days, makes a great effort to ensure that the wild animals do not become dehydrated on hot summer days. DKMP General Directorate, which carries out such activities in many parts of the country, meets the water needs of wild animals with water troughs in areas where wild animals are populated and where water shortages may occur.

