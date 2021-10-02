Üye Girişi
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years - Son Dakika

World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years

02.10.2021 12:30
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years, System.String[]

Hatune Dogan (51), who immigrated to Germany with her family at the age of 15 from her village in Mardin, Turkey, and received awards from many institutions including the United Nations (UN) for humanitarian aid activities and her 22 books she wrote, returned to her native village Izbirak where...

Hatune Dogan (51), who immigrated to Germany with her family at the age of 15 from her village in Mardin, Turkey, and received awards from many institutions including the United Nations (UN) for humanitarian aid activities and her 22 books she wrote, returned to her native village Izbirak where she was born. While nun Dogan restored their old house in the village she came back to after 36 years, she also built a swimming pool for children who would come to the village with their families from Europe.

The Dogan family, living in the Izbirak village of the Midyat district, joined the trend to migrate to European countries that started in the region in 1985. Isa and Nisane Dogan left their house in the village and went to Germany with their 10 children, 6 girls, 4 boys. Hatune Dogan, the 14-year-old daughter of the Dogan family who started to live here, grew up with a longing for her homeland. Hatune Dogan learned 12 languages besides Turkish and Syriac in time, and also became a nun. Traveling more than 40 countries with her humanitarian aid activities, and giving a helping hand to the poor, the sick, the homeless, students, and orphans Hatune Dogan has also written 22 books in Syriac and German. Dogan received awards from many institutions, including the UN, for her humanitarian aid activities and the books she wrote.

NUN HATUNE BUILT A SWIMMING POOL FOR CHILDRENHatune Dogan decided to return to her native village after his father said 'I wish I could see the empty village as full as before' before he passed away at the age of 78. While nun Dogan restored their old house in the village, she also built a new house. Dogan also broke new ground and had a swimming pool built for children and young people who would come to the village from Europe with their families. She also had a borehole drilled to fill the pool with water. Seeing that Dogan returned to the village and repaired their house, 13 more Assyrian families built new houses in the village. Dogan said that she has now started preparations to open various courses for Syriac girls in the surrounding villages and to improve their professional skills.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE: ------------------Footage of the swimming pool-Hatune nun near the pool-Nun sitting near a tree-Borehole drilled to fill the pool with water-The house

-Details


- Mardin
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years
World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years

Midyat, Europe, Turkey, Mardin, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Dolandırıcılara 90 bin lira kaptırdı, 50 yıllık eşi, 3 yıldır konuşmuyor 12:27 Dolandırıcılara 90 bin lira kaptırdı, 50 yıllık eşi, 3 yıldır konuşmuyor 8 aylık hamile Bergüzar Korel, ikinci doz aşısını yaptırdı 12:25 8 aylık hamile Bergüzar Korel, ikinci doz aşısını yaptırdı Deniz otobüsündeki tacizciye 10 yıl hapis istemiyle dava açıldı 12:20 Deniz otobüsündeki tacizciye 10 yıl hapis istemiyle dava açıldı
Cübbeli Ahmet Hoca, 12:13 Cübbeli Ahmet Hoca, "Çocuklarınızı İmam Hatip'e Vermeyin" sözlerine hakkında konuştu: Erkek hocalar, adet olan kızlara zorla Kur'an-ı Kerim okutuyor Marcao, İtalyan devlerin radarında! 15 milyon euroluk teklifle geliyorlar 11:38 Marcao, İtalyan devlerin radarında! 15 milyon euroluk teklifle geliyorlar 'Çalışma Hayatım' uygulaması e-Devlet'te hizmete girdi! Vatandaşa büyük kolaylık sağlayacak! 10:54 'Çalışma Hayatım' uygulaması e-Devlet'te hizmete girdi! Vatandaşa büyük kolaylık sağlayacak!
Doğal gaz faturasını düşürmek için önerilen bazı yöntemler 10:45 Doğal gaz faturasını düşürmek için önerilen bazı yöntemler Reza Zarrab'ın milyonluk binası evsizlere ve tinercilere yuva oldu 10:15 Reza Zarrab'ın milyonluk binası evsizlere ve tinercilere yuva oldu

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:25 Türkiye'den Yunanistan ve Güney Kıbrıs'a sert uyarı: Bu eylemlere alet olmayın
12:22 G.Saray, transferlerine başlıyor! Mostafa, Feghouli, Babel ve Diagne mecburen takımdan ayrılacak
12:15 Türkiye'ye karşı bir oldular! İngiliz basını Avrupa'da yaşanan yakınlaşmayı yazdı
12:13 Cübbeli Ahmet Hoca, "Çocuklarınızı İmam Hatip'e Vermeyin" sözlerine hakkında konuştu: Erkek hocalar, adet olan kızlara zorla Kur'an-ı Kerim okutuyor
11:57 Birlikte eğlendiği arkadaşını kılıçla öldürüp müebbet aldı, itiraz edilince dava dosyası yeniden açıldı
11:56 Camları kırdığı söylenen Deniz Akkaya, canlı yayına çekiçle çıktı
11:37 Marcao, İtalyan devlerin radarında! 15 milyon euroluk teklifle geliyorlar
11:35 Üniversitede inşaat çukuruna düşen üniversite öğrencisi yaşamını yitirdi
11:14 "Ülkemizin yüzde 90'ı kıro ve kültürsüz" diyen Selçuk Ural, ünlü sanatçılara tepki gösterdi
11:13 Yunanistan, "İstanbul bizim şehrimiz" diyen Marinakis'e tepki gösterdi: Terbiyesiz
Türkiye'de dikkat çeken proje: Beykoz'da balık gübresi ile topraksız tarım Türkiye'de dikkat çeken proje: Beykoz'da balık gübresi ile topraksız tarım         
12:29
Türkiye'den Yunanistan ve Güney Kıbrıs'a sert uyarı: Bu eylemlere alet olmayın Türkiye'den Yunanistan ve Güney Kıbrıs'a sert uyarı: Bu eylemlere alet olmayın         
12:25
G.Saray, transferlerine başlıyor! Mostafa, Feghouli, Babel ve Diagne mecburen takımdan ayrılacak G.Saray, transferlerine başlıyor! Mostafa, Feghouli, Babel ve Diagne mecburen takımdan ayrılacak         
12:23
Türkiye'ye karşı bir oldular! İngiliz basını Avrupa'da yaşanan yakınlaşmayı yazdı Türkiye'ye karşı bir oldular! İngiliz basını Avrupa'da yaşanan yakınlaşmayı yazdı         
12:15
Camları kırdığı söylenen Deniz Akkaya, canlı yayına çekiçle çıktı Camları kırdığı söylenen Deniz Akkaya, canlı yayına çekiçle çıktı         
11:56
Antalya'da yaşayan sevgilisine Antalya'da yaşayan sevgilisine "morali düzelsin diye" kargoyla uyuşturucu yolladı         
11:06
Kocasıyla plan yapan kadın, dolandırmak için Tiktok'tan tanıştıkları adamla kaçtı Kocasıyla plan yapan kadın, dolandırmak için Tiktok'tan tanıştıkları adamla kaçtı         
10:52
Diz ağrısı için gitti, milyonda bir görülen okronozis hastalığına yakalandığını öğrendi Diz ağrısı için gitti, milyonda bir görülen okronozis hastalığına yakalandığını öğrendi         
10:20
Aykut Kocaman'ın istifası sonrası takımın başına Emre Belözoğlu geçiyor Aykut Kocaman'ın istifası sonrası takımın başına Emre Belözoğlu geçiyor         
09:58
Tavuk çiftliği kurarak yumurta üreticiliği yapan Coşkun Sabah'tan vatandaşa kötü haber Tavuk çiftliği kurarak yumurta üreticiliği yapan Coşkun Sabah'tan vatandaşa kötü haber         
09:31
Bu görüntüler kan dondurdu! Meksika'da karteller 20 kişiyi diz çöktürüp infaz etti Bu görüntüler kan dondurdu! Meksika'da karteller 20 kişiyi diz çöktürüp infaz etti         
08:57
Yeraltı dünyasının tanınan ismi Sedat Şahin kardeşinin cenazesine katıldı, görenler kamerasını açıp birbirleriyle yarıştı Yeraltı dünyasının tanınan ismi Sedat Şahin kardeşinin cenazesine katıldı, görenler kamerasını açıp birbirleriyle yarıştı         
07:57
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan imzaladı! Bazı illerde vali ve emniyet müdürü değişikliği yapıldı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan imzaladı! Bazı illerde vali ve emniyet müdürü değişikliği yapıldı         
07:33
Plaj hentbolunda yaşanan bikini krizinde yeni perde! Bakanlar olaya el attı Plaj hentbolunda yaşanan bikini krizinde yeni perde! Bakanlar olaya el attı         
21:26
Cinsel içerikli videoda karısını gördüğünü iddia ettiği görüntüleri canlı yayında izletti! Fulya Öztürk utancından bakamadı Cinsel içerikli videoda karısını gördüğünü iddia ettiği görüntüleri canlı yayında izletti! Fulya Öztürk utancından bakamadı         
21:00
Tüm dünyadaki iPhone kullanıcılarına acil çağrı: Kredi kartınızı telefondan kaldırın Tüm dünyadaki iPhone kullanıcılarına acil çağrı: Kredi kartınızı telefondan kaldırın         
20:49
Çorum'da genelev yıkımında gerginlik çıktı! İş makinelerinin önüne yatıp engel olmak istediler Çorum'da genelev yıkımında gerginlik çıktı! İş makinelerinin önüne yatıp engel olmak istediler         
13:13
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 2.10.2021 12:35:18. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: World-famous Syriac nun returns to her village in Mardin after 36 years - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement