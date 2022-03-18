World Sleep Day: The world's longest-sleeping countries revealed - Son Dakika

Interesting findings of the sleeping habits of people around the world are on the agenda with the coming of World Sleep Day. According to the data analyzed by the Online Bulletin and PR Service B2Press New Zealand, Finland, and the Netherlands are among the countries that sleep the most, while almost 50 percent of the people in Turkey state that they sleep 8 hours a day, which increases to 10 hours on weekends.

With the coming of World Sleep Day, which is the 3rd Friday of March every year, the ongoing suggestions and discussions about sleep, which is an important part of both the mental and physical health of the human body, are on the agenda again. According to popular opinion, the average sleep hours required by the human body is stated as 8 hours, while the World Economic Forum (WEF) research draws the map of the countries that sleep the most. Data analyzed by Online Newsletter and PR Service B2Press states that New Zealand, Finland, Netherlands, Australia, and the United Kingdom are in the top five in the world with over 7 hours of sleep duration. Belgium, Ireland, and France follow those countries. The situation in Turkey follows a similar course. According to the Turkey Sleep Research, almost half of the country prefers 8 hours of sleep a day, while this period reaches 9-10 hours on weekends. 1 out of every 2 people who participated in the survey states that they do not wake up energetically in the morning.

CORONASOMNIA: 1 IN EVERY 4 PEOPLE HAVE SLEEPING PROBLEMS DURING THE PANDEMIC

Pointing out that lifestyle, environmental conditions, and mental state affect sleep patterns, Online PR Service B2Press underlines that the COVID-19 pandemic causes many people around the world to have sleeping problems, and reports that 1 out of every 4 people has sleeping problems during the pandemic. Experts who call this problem 'coronasomnia' emphasize that sleeping disorders have increased during the pandemic. While B2Press highlights that the risk of insomnia in women is 40 percent higher than in men, South Korea and Saudi Arabia come first among the countries suffering from sleep deprivation.

MOST PEOPLE SEE 'DOG' IN THEIR DREAMS

People who can complete REM sleep, which constitutes 20 percent of the total sleep, can spend about 2 hours of their sleep every night dreaming. Research by B2Press reveals interesting details about what kind of dreams people have the most around the world. In the studies carried out in 185 countries, 'dogs' stand out in dreams had and researched in 19 countries around the world, followed by dreams about pregnancy, snakes, and travel. In Turkey, while the subject of dreams is mostly about nature, many people dream that they are dealing with gardening.