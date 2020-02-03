Worldline SA to buy Ingenico Group for 7.8 billion euros - Son Dakika
Worldline SA to buy Ingenico Group for 7.8 billion euros

Worldline SA announced on Monday it will acquire Ingenico Group in €7.8 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the world's fourth-largest payment services company.Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Ingenico will receive €123.

Worldline SA announced on Monday it will acquire Ingenico Group in €7.8 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the world's fourth-largest payment services company.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Ingenico will receive €123.10 per share or a mixture of cash and stock, a 24 percent premium on a one-month volume-weighted average share price. Post transaction, Ingenico stockholders will hold a 35 percent stake in the new company.

Worldline's chief executive Gilles Grapinet will become the CEO of the combined company, while Ingenico's Bernard Bourigeaud is expected to chair the board of directors.

Gilles said, "I am proud to announce that today is a great day for Worldline and for Ingenico, and more widely for our Payment industry: Together we create the European World-Class leader in digital payments. We deeply respect Ingenico and its team for the deep business repositioning of their company realized over the last years into one of the largest European Payment Service Providers with outstanding global positions in Online Payments and Merchant Acquiring."


