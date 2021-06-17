Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light

Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light

17.06.2021 11:47
Wreckage of the German ship sank in 1938 has come to light

The 30-meter keel part of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa', which sank in 1938 off the coast of Antalya, was removed with construction equipment. The shipwreck will be transported after dismantled by welding machines.

The 30-meter keel part of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa', which sank in 1938 off the coast of Antalya, was removed with construction equipment. The shipwreck will be transported after dismantled by welding machines.

The operation began 40 days ago to land the keel of the German-flagged dry cargo ship 'Manissa' that sank in 1938 on the Antalya Konyaaltı coast. As a result of operation, most of the bottom part of the ship was brought to the shore by two large construction machines. A diver team also provided underwater support for the removal of the 30-meter-long ship parts located 2 meters from the shore. The tons of pieces that were brought ashore will be cut into pieces by the workers in the coming days.

