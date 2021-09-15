Yasemin, the first and only female public bus driver in Kutahya - Son Dakika

In KUTAHYA, Yasemin Dalkiran (35), became the first and only female public bus driver in the city. She obtained her bus, truck, passenger, and cargo transport and psycho technical documents after her automobile license. Stating that her biggest dream is to be an intercity bus driver, Dalkiran said, "I have wanted to be a driver since my childhood. I wasn't settled with a car license, I got all the necessary documents and licenses. Those who see me on the bus right now come and congratulate me."

Expressing that she has had an interest in vehicles and driving since her childhood, Dalkiran said that the job she has been searching for a long time is the public bus driver. Saying that she is trying to set an example for all women who will come after her in Kutahya, Dalkiran said, "I applied because I love driving and I've needed a job. Ms. Selma, the public bus operator, helped me. It's going well so far. I am the first in Kutahya. Our women after me also practice this profession" she said."REACTIONS ARE VERY NICE"On the subject, Dalkiran said: "People congratulate me. People here in Kutahya loved it. Sometimes some women ask, 'Can we get a driver's license too?' and chat with me. I say, 'why not?' Now my new goal is to be an intercity bus driver, and I will succeed in that.""I WAS SURPRISED WHEN SHE SAID ALL DOCUMENTS ARE COMPLETE"Bus operator Selma Ketenci (60) complained that she could not find a driver for a while. Ketenci said that she was very surprised when she saw Yasemin's documents and driver's license. "Ms. Yasemin heard my call. I asked for her driver's license, I was very surprised to see that she had all of them, including the SRC certificate. We got to work right away. I am very pleased. It's her first time working on the bus and she can do it. I am also a woman. We will be in solidarity," she pointed out.

