Yeni PlayStation Plus Türkiye'de Çıktı

Elden geçirilmiş yeni PlayStation Plus sistemi Türkiye'de hizmete sunuldu ve kütüphanedeki oyunların tam listesi belli oldu.
Yeni PlayStation Plus servisi Asya ve Amerika'nın ardından 23 Haziran itibarıyla Avrupa'da ve Türkiye'de de kullanılma açıldı. Essential, Extra ve Premium/Deluxe olmak üzere üç kademeli abonelik sunan yeni PlayStation Plus sisteminde yer alan oyunların listesi ve abonelik yükseltme gibi detaylar da netleşti.
PlayStation Plus Essential aylık 40 TL, yıllık 240 TL; Extra aylık 60 TL, yıllık 400 TL ve Deluxe aylık 70 TL, yıllık 460 TL abonelik fiyatı ile geliyor.
Mevcut aboneler PlayStation Plus Essential olan giriş seviyesine dönüştürüldü. Aboneliğin geriye kalan gün sayısı hesaplanarak kullanıcılara Extra ve Deluxe (Türkiye'de Premium yerine var olan kademe) seviyesine geçiş için belirli bir ücret isteniyor. İki yıldan daha fazla aboneliği olan kullanıcılar Extra için 405 TL, Deluxe içinse 545 TL olan üst limiti ödeyerek aboneliklerinin geriye kalan süresini yükseltebiliyorlar. Yani 10 yıllık aboneliği kalan kullanıcı da aynı üst limiti ödeyerek büyük bir avantaj sağlayabiliyor. Abonelik süresi daha kısa olanların yükseltme ücreti ise kalan gün sayısına göre sistem tarafından otomatik hesaplanıyor.
Yeni PlayStation Plus ile Extra kademesinde sunulan oyunların listesi şöyle:
2Dark
8-Bit Armies
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
Absolver
Abzu
Ace of Seafood
Adr1ft
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Agents of Mayhem
Alienation
Akiba's Beat
AO Tennis 2
Aragami
The Artful Escape (PS4 & PS5)
Ash of Gods Redemption
Ashen
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4 & PS5)
Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 & PS5)
Astebreed
AVICII Invector
Back to Bed
Bad North
Balan Wonderworld (PS4 & PS5)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bee Simulator
Black Mirror
Blasphemous
Bloodborne
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bomber Crew
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
Bound
Bound by Flame
Brawlout
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Bubsy The Woolies Strike Back
Caladrius Blaze
The Caligula Effect: Overdose
Call of Cthulhu
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
Car Mechanic Simulator
Celeste
Chess Ultra
Chicken Police
Child of Light
Children of Morta
Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Cities: Skylines
Clouds & Sheep 2
Concrete Genie
Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
ConnecTank
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5)
The Council – The Complete Season
The Crew
The Crew 2
Cris Tales (PS4 & PS5)
Croixleur Sigma
Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Dark Rose Valkyrie
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
Days Gone
DCL – The Game
Dead Cells
Dead or Alive 5 5 Last Round (PS4)
Death end re;Quest
Death end re;Quest2
Death Squared
Death Stranding
Death Stranding: Director's Cut
Defense Grid 2
Deliver US the Moon (PS4)
Demon's Souls
Detroit: Become Human
Descenders (PS4)
Desperados III
Destruction Allstars
Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
Doom
Dragon Star Varnir
Dreamfall Chapters
Dungeons 2
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Electronic Super Joy
Elex
Embr (PS4)
Empire of Sin
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
Enter the Gungeon
Entwined
Everspace
Everybody's Golf
Fade to Silence
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
Fighting EX Layer – Standard Version
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Fire Pro Wrestling World
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
Flatout 4: Total Insanity
Fluster Cluck
For Honor
Foreclosed (PS4 & PS5)
Friday the 13th: The Game
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Fury Unleashed
Gabbuchi
Gal Gunvolt Burst
Get Even
Ghost of a Tale
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4 & PS5)
Ghostrunner (PS4 & PS5)
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director's Cut
Gods will Fall
Golf with Your Friends
God of War
Goosebumps: The Game
Gravity Rush 2
Grand Ages: Medieval
Graveyard Keeper
Greedfall (PS4 & PS5)
GRIP: Combat Racing
Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
Harvest Moon: One World
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Homefront: The Revolution
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hotshot Racing
How to Survive 2
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
Hue
Human Fall Flat (PS4 & PS5)
I am Bread
I am Dead (PS4 & PS5)
Indivisible
inFAMOUS First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son
Infinite Minigolf
Injustice 2
Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
John Wick Hex
Jotun: Valhalla Edition
JumpJet Rex
KeyWe (PS4 & PS5)
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Two Crowns
Kingdom: New Lands
Knack
Kona (PS4 & PS5)
Last Day of June
The Last Guardian
Last Stop (PS4 & PS5)
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4 & PS5)
Left Alive: Day One Edition
Legendary Fishing
Legends of Ethernal
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
The LEGO Movie Videogame
Leo's Fortune
LittleBigPlanet 3
Little Big Workshop
Little Nightmares
The Long Dark
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Magicka 2
Mahjong
Malicious Fallen
Maneater (PS4 & PS5)
Marvel Puzzle Quest
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 & PS5)
Marvel's Spider-Man
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 & PS5)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
Masters of Anima
Matterfall
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia VII
The Messenger
Mighty No. 9
Minit
The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Monster Truck Championship (PS4 & PS5)
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 & PS5)
Moving Out
Mudrunner
MX vs ATV All Out
MXGP 2021 (PS4 & PS5)
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
NASCAR Heat 5
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K22 (PS4 & PS5)
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
Nidhogg
Nidhogg II
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Nioh
No Straight Roads
Observation
Observer: System Redux (PS4 & PS5)
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
Omega Quintet
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Overpass
Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4 & PS5)
Party Hard
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
PGA Tour 2K21
Pile Up! Box by Box
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pixel Piracy
Portal Knights
Prison Architect
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
Prey
Pure Farming 2018
Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
Pure Pool
Rad Rodgers
Red Dead Redemption 2
Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
Raiden V: Director's Cut
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
Rebel Galaxy
Resogun
Relicta
Returnal
Rez Infinite
Ride 4 (PS4 & PS5)
Risk Urban Assault
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
Rogue Stormers
Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
R-Type Final 2
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4 & PS5)
Seasons After Fall
Secret Neighbor
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 2
Shadow Warrior 3
Shenmue III
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sine Mora X
SkyDrift Infinity
Slime Rancher
Sniper Elite 4
Soma
Soulcalibur VI
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
Space Hulk: Tactics
Space Junkies
Sparkle Unleashed
Spitlings
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stranded Deep
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
The Surge
The Surge 2
Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
Surviving Mars
The Technomancer
Telling Lies
Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4 & PS5)
Terraria
Tetris Effect: Connected
Tearaway Unfolded
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Thomas was Alone
Through the Darkest of Times
Tom Clancy's The Division
TorqueL
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Toukiden 2
Tour de France 2021 (PS4 & PS5)
TowerFall Ascension
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
Tricky Towers
Tropico 5
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Fusion
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
Tron Run/r
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
The Turing Test*
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn
Unturned
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Vampyr
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
Velocibox
Victor Vran Overkill Edition
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
Virginia
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Warriors All-Stars
Watch Dogs
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4 & PS5)
Werewolves Within
Wild Guns Reloaded
Windbound
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
The Wonderful 101: Remastered
World of Final Fantasy
Whispering Willows
Wolfenstein: The New Order
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 & PS5)
Wreckfest (PS4 & PS5)
Wytchwood (PS4 & PS5)
Xcom 2
Yet Another Zombie Defense
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Zombi
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Türkiye'de PS3 streaming özelliği yer almaması nedeniyle Premium yerine Deluxe kademesi bulunuyor. Bu kademede remaster ve remake olarak yeniden piyasaya sürülen oyunlar dışındaki diğer PS3 yapımları yer almıyor.
PlayStation Plus Deluxe/Premium kademesinde yer alan oyunlar:
AFRIKA
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed
Alien Rage
Alien Spidy
All Zombies Must Die!
Alone in the Dark: Inferno
Anarchy: Rush Hour
Anna – Extended Edition
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua Panic!
Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
Arcana Heart 3
Arcana Heart 3 Love Max!!!!!
Armageddon Riders
Asura's Wrath
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
Atelier Escha & Logy – Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
Atelier Meruru – The Alchemist of Arland 3
Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
Baja: Edge of Control HD
Bang Bang Racing
Batman: Arkham Origins
Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
Battle Fantasia
Battle of Tiles EX
Battle Princess of Arcadias
Bellator MMA Onslaught
Beyond: Two Souls
Big Sky Infinity
Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles
Bionic Commando Rearmed
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
BioShock 2 Remastered
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
BioShock Remastered
Bit.Trip Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
Black Knight Sword
Bladestorm: Nightmare
Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
Blood Knights
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Bolt
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Brink
Bubsy The Woolies Strike Back
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
Burn Zombie Burn!
Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One Pack
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cars Mater-National Championship
Cars Race-O-Rama
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Cel Damage HD
Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
Chime Super Deluxe
Class of Heroes 2G
Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
Crash Commando
Critter Crunch
Crossing Thesis of Gods and Destiny Awakening
Crysis Remastered
Cuboid
Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf
Dark Mist
Dark Sector
Dark Void
The Darkness
The Darkness II
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Darkstalkers Resurrection
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
Dead or Alive 5
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadliest Warrior: The Game
Deadlight: Director's Cut
Death Track: Resurrection
Deception IV: Blood Ties
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
Demon's Souls
Derrick the Deathfin
.detuned
Devil May Cry 4
Devil May Cry HD Collection
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Disney Universe
Disney·PIXAR Brave
Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
Divekick
Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
Dogfight 1942
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Fin Soup
Dragon's Lair
Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
Duke Nukem Forever
Dynasty Warriors 6
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7
Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
Earth Defense Force 2025
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
Eat Them!
Echochrome: Prelude
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Elefunk
Enemy Front
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
Escape Dead Island
Ethan: Meteor Hunter
Eufloria
F.E.A.R. First Encounter Assault Recon
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Final Exam
Final Fight: Double Impact
Frogger Returns
Fuel Overdose
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Genji: Days of the Blade
G-Force
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Go! Sports Ski
God of War HD
God of War II HD
God of War III Remastered
God of War: Ascension
Gravity Rush Remastered
Greg Hastings Paintball 2
The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
Hamilton's Great Adventure
Hamsterball
Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
Heavy Rain
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
Hoard
Hotline Miami
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
Hunted: The Demon's Forge
Hustle Kings
ibb & obb
Ico Classics HD
inFAMOUS
inFAMOUS 2
inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Judge Dee – The City God Case
JumpJet Rex
Karateka
The King of Fighters XIII
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Knytt Underground
Kung Fu Rabbit
The Last Guy
The Last of US Remastered
The Last of Us: Left Behind
Last Rebellion
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
Legasista
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Batman: The Videogame
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Leo's Fortune
Linger in Shadows
Lock's Quest
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
LocoRoco Remastered
Lost Planet
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lumines Remastered
Machinarium
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Magic Orbz
Magus
Majo to Hyakkihei
Mamorukun Curse!
Mars: War Logs
Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 2
Meikyu touro Legasista
Metal Slug 3
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
MotorStorm Apocalypse
MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
Mount & Blade: Warband
MX vs ATV Reflex
MX vs ATV: Alive
MX vs ATV: Untamed
Narco Terror
Ninja Gaiden 3
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
Ninja Gaiden Sigma
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
Numblast
Okabu
Outcast – Second Contact
Papo & Yo
Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
Patapon Remastered
Patapon 2 Remastered
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
Pid
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
PixelJunk Eden Encore
PixelJunk Monsters
PixelJunk Monsters Encore
PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
Piyotama
Planet Minigolf
Planets Under Attack
Pool Nation
Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
Prismatic Solid
Proteus
Puppeteer
Pure Farming 2018
Puzzle Agent
Q*Bert: Rebooted
Quantom Theory
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
Rage
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
Raiden IV: OverKill
Raiden V: Director's Cut
rain
Rainbow Moon
Ratatouille
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
The Raven Remastered
Realms Of Ancient War
Record of Agarest War
Record of Agarest War 2
Record of Agarest War Zero
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Red Faction: Battlegrounds
Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
Red Johnson's Chronicles
Red Johnson's Chronicles – One Against All
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)
Resident Evil 6
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
Resident Evil Revelations 2
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition
Resident Evil Revelations
Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
Resistance 3
Retro City Rampage DX
Retro/Grade
Ricochet HD
Rocket Knight
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
Rogue Warrior
Rotastic
R-Type Dimensions
Rune Factory Oceans
Sacred 3 Gold
Sacred Citadel
Saikyoshogi Gekisashi 13
Saints Row 2
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What's New Beelzebub?
Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain
Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version
Samurai Warriors 3 Empires
Samurai Warriors 4
Sanctum 2
Savage Moon
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
Serious Sam Collection
Shatter
Shiki-tei
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
Siren
Siren: Blood Curse
Skullgirls Encore
Sky Fighter
Skydive: Proximity Flight
SkyDrift
Slender: The Arrival
Smash Cars
Snakeball
Sniper Elite V2
Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
Space Ace
Spelunker Collection
Spelunker HD
Split/Second: Velocity
Star Raiders
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
StarDrone
Starwhal
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
Strider
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People – Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People – Episode 2: Strong Badia the Free
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People – Episode 3: Baddest of the Bands
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People – Episode 4: Dangeresque 3: The Criminal Projective
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People – Episode 5 – 8-Bit is Enough
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Super Star Wars
Super Stardust HD
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Syberia
Tales from Space: About a Blob
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
Thunder Wolves
Tokyo Jungle
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
Toro to MorMori
Toukiden: Kiwami
Toy Home
Trash Panic
Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
Tron: Evolution
Truck Racer
Umbrella Corps
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
The UnderGarden
Urban Trial Freestyle
Velocibox
VelocityUltra
Vessel
Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
Wakeboarding HD
Warlords
Warriors Orochi 3
Warriors: Legends of Troy
Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
Way of the Samurai 4 Plus
When Vikings Attack!
Whispering Willows
White Knight Chronicles
White Knight Chronicles II
WipEout: Omega Collection
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
Xblaze Code: Embryo
XCOM: Enemy Within
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden 2
Z/X
Zack Zero
Zen Pinball 2
Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
Bunlara ek olarak yine Premium/Deluxe kategorisinde yer alan klasik oyunlar (PS1, PS2 ve PSP):
PS1
Ape Escape
Everybody's Golf
Jumping Flash!
Kurushi
Mr Driller
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
Resident Evil: Director's Cut
Syphon Filter
Tekken 2
Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
Wild Arms
Worms Armageddon
Worms World Party
PS2
Ape Escape 2
Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
Dark Cloud
Dark Chronicle
Everybody's Tennis
Fantavision
Forbidden Siren
Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
Jak 3
Jak II
Jak X: Combat Racing
Kinetica
The Mark of Kri
Okage: Shadow King
Primal
Red Faction
Red Faction 2
Rise of the Kasai
Rogue Galaxy
Star Wars Bounty Hunter
Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars Racer Revenge
War of the Monsters
Wild Arms 3
PSP
Echochrome
