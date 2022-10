Yunanistan yüzde 100 yenilenebilir enerji seviyesine ulaştı!

??Based on #IPTO, electricity from #renewables in ???? hit an all-time record, covering 100% of electricity demand for 5 hours on October, 7 2022.

??See in more detail how the Greek electricity mix develops in our monthly "trends in electricity production" https://t.co/mdTCXqaXBl pic.twitter.com/xdilbffuqd

— The Green Tank (@The_GreenTank) October 10, 2022