Zenit's First Training Session In Austria
7 dakika önce
The Zenit St Petersburg players have begun their pre-season training camp in Austria. Check out all the action from the first day of the camp.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06
The Zenit
St Petersburg
players have begun their pre-season training camp in Austria. Check out all the action from the first day of the camp.
