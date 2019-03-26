Son Dakika Haberleri: Zew: Chinese Economic Sentiment Worsens İn March

Economic sentiment in China worsened in March, according to the most recent survey released by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) on Tuesday. China's economic expectations indicator fell significantly by 11.5 points to a reading of minus 25.

Economic sentiment in China worsened in March, according to the most recent survey released by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) on Tuesday. China's economic expectations indicator fell significantly by 11.5 points to a reading of minus 25.0 points compared to February's reading of minus 13.5 points.

"The expectations of the experts reflect the decisions made at the National People's Congress. They expect to see a further rise in government consumption as well as an increase in domestic and foreign debt. The planned monetary policy measures are, in turn, reflected in the anticipated surge in stock prices," said senior researcher at ZEW Dr. Michael Schroeder. - Istanbul

