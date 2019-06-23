Son Dakika Haberleri: Zinedine Zidane, Legend as a Player, legend as a coach.
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Zinedine Zidane, Legend as a Player, legend as a coach.

17 dakika önce

A genius. Zinedine Zidane marked an era in world football with his elegance and technical skills. Blessed with natural talent for this sport, the French midfielder won everything that could possibly be won, both with his clubs as well as with the French national team. A magical player who elected to close out his historic sporting career at Real Madrid, together conquering the 2002 Champions League title. As a coach he led the second Golden Age of Real Madrid, conquering almost everything possible during two and a half magical years.

A genius. Zinedine Zidane marked an era in world football with his elegance and technical skills. Blessed with natural talent for this sport, the French midfielder won everything that could possibly be won, both with his clubs as well as with the French national team. A magical player who elected to close out his historic sporting career at Real Madrid, together conquering the 2002 Champions League title. As a coach he led the second Golden Age of Real Madrid, conquering almost everything possible during two and a half magical years.
Zinedine Zidane, Legend as a Player, legend as a coach.
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 23.06.2019 05:06 
Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Burak Yılmaz'ın menajeri İtalyan basınına konuştu: Görüşmeler bitti Fenerbahçe Başkanı Ali Koç: 10 günde 3-4 transferi açıklayacağız 23 Haziran İstanbul seçiminde dikkat çeken rakamlar Oyunu kullanan ünlü isimlerin 23 Haziran paylaşımları

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 23.6.2019 17:23:29. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Zinedine Zidane, Legend as a Player, legend as a coach.
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]