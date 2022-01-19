86-year-old bridge stolen in Ankara - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
19.01.2022 13:36
Gomleksiz Bridge, which was built on Kirmir Stream in 1936 in Beypazari distric of capital Ankara and has been idle for 44 years, was stolen. Scrap dealer Z.K.

Gomleksiz Bridge, which was built on Kirmir Stream in 1936 in Beypazari distric of capital Ankara and has been idle for 44 years, was stolen. Scrap dealer Z.K., who was detected to have demolished the bridge by using construction equipment and transported 70 tons of iron with trucks with its redoubt, was caught and arrested.

The bridge, which is located near Dibecik Neighborhood, over Kirmir Stream, was built in 1936. Built of reinforced concrete, the bridge served for 42 years. The bridge, which is approximately 500 meters long and used by the drivers for a round trip between Ankara and Beypazari, was severely damaged in the flood disaster that took place in 1978. While some parts of the bridge collapsed, also deep cracks formed in some other parts. In the same year, a new bridge was built and put into operation, so the Gomleksiz Bridge remained idle.

GENDARME NOTICED IT

The bridge, which has been idle for 44 years, was stolen with its redoubt about 10 days ago. Destroyed by 2 construction machines, the redoubts of the bridge were loaded in pieces on trucks and transported. Those who live around, thinking that the bridge was sold with a state tender and did not report the situation. A few days later, the work was launched when the gendarme noticed it. The work was carried out also by examining the security camera images in the surrounding area and it was detected that the Gomleksiz Bridge was stolen by the Z.K. who is a scrap dealer in Ankara. Z.K. was detained by the gendarmerie teams.

APPLIED TO THE PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION CENTER

It was detected that Z.K. applied to Presidential Communication Center (CIMER) to get the iron of the idle bridge, and despite receiving a negative response, he rented 2 construction machines, demolished the bridge, took it in pieces to the scrap dealers site in Ankara, shredded it there and obtained 70 tons of iron. It is stated that the value of the bridge iron is 500 thousand Turkish Lira (TL). It was learned that the demolition and transportation work of the bridge took 4 days. Z.K., who was transferred to the courthouse after the proceedings at the gendarmerie, was arrested by the court on duty. The statements of those working in the dismantling and transportation of the bridge were also taken.

NO ONE SUSPECTED

Ozcan Guler, who works at the nearby gas station, said that he saw the construction work being done on the bridge; however, they did not suspect anything due to how relax Z.K. and the employees were, and they thought it was an official demolition. Guler said, "We thought that they bought the bridge with a tender and demolished it to make use of it but later we found out that they stole the bridge. The machines worked all the time. No one suspected. It took around 5-6 days. We learned about it later, through the investigation of the gendarmerie."

On the other hand, it was learned that the Gomleksiz Bridge is not a registered structure.

