German, UK, US yields fall deeply to historic lows

As China ignored on Thursday the suggestion by United States President Donald Trump about a personal meeting with China's head of state Xi Jinping, stocks on both sides of the Atlantic resumed the drop after the worst day on Wall Street this year and investors fled to benchmark sovereign debt.

Prices of securities issued by governments in London, Berlin and Washington continued to rise in a buying wave aimed at shielding value, sending yields on bonds due in ten and thirty years to new record lows. Yesterday the curves inverted both for US Treasuries and the United Kingdom's gilts.
The German ten-year yield was down 2.9 points at a negative 0.679 percent at 1: 09 pm CET after touching minus 0.681 percent for the first time.
The thirty-year rate cratered 5.6 points to 0.247 percent below zero while minutes before it was at 0.251 percent. Corresponding futures jumped 0.17 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively.
The yield on ten-year US notes dropped 4.9 points to 1.534 percent. Earlier it hit 1.515 percent for the first time in more than three years.
The thirty-year gauge was down 4.8 points at 1.972 percent compared to today's historic low at 1.943 percent.
Futures advanced 0.32 percent and 0.48 percent, respectively. The yields on British debt due in ten and thirty years fell 2.3 points to 0.425 percent and 6.6 points to 0.995 percent, respectively, after a slide to 0.414 percent and 0.989 percent.


