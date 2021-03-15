TRT ortak yapımı film Oscar adayı - Son Dakika

Film; en iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu, en iyi kostüm tasarımı, en iyi orijinal müzik, en iyi ses, en iyi erkek oyuncu, en iyi sinematografi, en iyi yönetmen, en iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı, en iyi film, en iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı olmak üzere tam 10 dalda aday gösterildi.

BOSNA SAVAŞINI KONU ALIYOR

Bosnalı Jasmila Zbanic'in yönetmenliğini üstlendiği Quo Vadis Aida? adlı film yabancı dilde en iyi film dalında aday oldu. Bosna'daki iç savaş sırasında yaşananları konu alan film, TRT ortak yapımı.

Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları Priyaka Chopra ve eşi Joe Jonas tarafından açıklanıyor.

Yabancı dilde en iyi film

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

En iyi film

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı

"The Father," Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

"Mank," Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

"News of the World," David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

"Tenet," Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")

Youn Yuh-jung ("Minari")

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

"Emma," Alexandra Byrne

"Mank," Trish Summerville

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Ann Roth

"Mulan," Bina Daigeler

"Pinocchio"

En iyi orijinal şarkı

"Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard

"Mank," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"Minari," Emile Mosseri

"News of the World," James Newton Howard

"Soul," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

En iyi kısa animasyon

"Burrow" (Disney Plus/Pixar)

"Genius Loci" (Kazak Productions)

"If Anything Happens I Love You" (Netflix)

"Opera" (Beasts and Natives Alike)

"Yes-People" (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

En iyi live action kısa film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

En iyi ses

"Greyhound," Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

"Mank," Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

"News of the World," John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Uyarlama senaryo

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

"The Father," Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao

"One Night in Miami," Kemp Powers

"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani

Orijinal senaryo

"Judas and the Black Messiah," Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

"Minari," Lee Isaac Chung

"Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal," Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")

Gary Oldman ("Mank")

Steven Yeun ("Minari")

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday")

Vanessa Kirby ( "Pieces of a Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

En iyi yönetmen

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")

David Fincher ("Mank")

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

