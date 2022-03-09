Ukrainian sniper Olena: There is a Third World War in which two countries are at war - Son Dakika

In 2014, when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, Olena from Kyiv, who served on the front in Donbas at that time and fought as a sniper in the volunteer units for three and a half years (2014-2017), spoke to Demiroren News Agency.

Olena from Kyiv, who started her duty in the war that broke out after Russia's annexation of Crimea in February 2014, served as a sniper in the units she voluntarily participated in. Olena also served in the Ukrainian Navy in 2018. After her discharge in 2020, she decided to return to civilian life and spend time with her family. However, the war that started on February 24 caused Olena to postpone these plans.

Olena said that all her and her Ukrainian compatriots' plans were foiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "After my discharge, I thought that I would continue to live a civilian life, devote my life to my family, and write and publish my second documentary book. All my plans and the plans of millions of my compatriots were foiled by Putin. When war came to their homes, many peaceful civilian men and women joined the army and defense units. People are very angry and ready to destroy the enemy with their bare hands. They are not afraid of anything. Deceived by Russian propaganda, Russian soldiers thought they would be greeted with flowers in Ukraine. But they were met with shells, anti-aircraft, and anti-tank weapons. The enemy suffers great losses" expressed Olena."I STAND GUARD WITH MY SNIPER RIFLE"Wearing her uniform to defend her country again after the Russian troops entered Ukraine, Olena stated that she's organizing those under her command and standing guard with her sniper rifle at night. Olena stated that she hasn't made a decision about her future yet but she will decide after Ukraine's victory."I met a woman whose husband could not join the army due to health issues, leaving her children to her husband and came to fight. I've met married couples who come together to serve in the military, they do all the tasks together, male or female" said Olena expressing that many women took their place at the front against Russia."WE ARE PROTECTING THE WORLD FROM A MANIAC WITH THE NUCLEAR BUTTON"

"I want to appeal to everyone. Both men and women. Please realize that we are now protecting not only ourselves but the entire world from the crazy maniac with the nuclear button. We will win, but please stand shoulder to shoulder with us. Give Ukraine more weapons, impose more anti-Russian sanctions, help our refugees. Believe us, be with us. We will win together" stated Olena calling out to all men and women in the world.