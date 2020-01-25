Fenerbahçe Beko, Armani Milan'a fırsat vermedi - Son Dakika
Fenerbahçe Beko, Armani Milan'a fırsat vermedi

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 21. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, AX Armani Milan'ı 73-64 mağlup etti.

Salon: Ülker Spor Etkinlik

Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Carlos Peruga xx, Saso Petek xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Sloukas xx 10, Thomas xxx 10, de Colo xxx 12, Datome xx 14, Kalinic xx 10, Vesely xx 10, Nunnally x 4, Westermann x 3, Williams x

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

AX Armani Milan: Skyes xx 9, Rodriguez x 9, Roll xx 6, Micov x 2, Scola xx 7, Tarczewski xxx 19, Della Valle x 6, Biligha x, Gudaitis xx 2, Nedovic x 2, Cinciarini x 2

Başantrenör: Ettore Messina

1. Periyot: 24-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

Devre: 41-31 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

3. Periyot: 56-47 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 25.01.2020 12:10 Kaynak: İHA
